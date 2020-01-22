Podcasts And Livestreams: 15 Ways You Build Your Brand Without Being Promotional

If you want to attract and retain customers, you’ll have to offer them something valuable. For instance, easily digestible content like podcasts and livestreams are great ways to raise awareness about your brand. However, you don’t want to be too salesy or promotional—otherwise, you risk turning consumers off to your company altogether.

If you want to start experimenting with these different types of marketing channels, you should make sure you’re following best brand practices. To help, a panel of Forbes Business Council members shared the most effective ways to use podcasts, livestreams and similar media.

Photos courtesy of the individual members

1. Tell Your Own Story

Focus on the details that were important to you. There are lots of stories out there but only one that is yours. Your story has to resonate with just a few people to make a big impact. Someone is going through what you’ve been through. – Skyler Ditchfield, GeoLinks

2. Let Guests Tell Their Story

If you’re hosting a podcast with your business, invite on relevant guests to the industry you’re in, but focus on their story. It’s unlikely anyone would be listening to a branded podcast without knowing the basics of your business, so having quality, educational content keeps them coming back and associates you with great content. – John Monarch, ShipChain

3. Build Trust First

The important way to catch the attention of your audience in the overwhelming space of “new” media is by allowing them to trust you first. As leaders, it’s our responsibility to push content that resonates with the audience and include recommendations and tips as a thought leader in the space. The key is pull the audience to your services. – Neha Kesarwani, Vertoe

4. Provide Consistent, Supplemental Value

People want to know that they are getting the most bang for their buck. Once you’ve hooked them in with a sale, the podcasts or livestreams can be a channel to add value post-sale. A consistent, steady presence will build deeper relationships, create loyal followers and give customers a sense that they purchased a whole system and not just a one-time product or service. – Brian Chew, OC Wills & Trust Attorneys

5. Reflect Your Value Proposition

We use podcasts to showcase our startup customers who have engaged with our brand for warm sales intros. We interview the amazing founders of these companies so they can explain their company’s value proposition in their own voice. Their passion for their company comes through live content and it’s a much more engaging content channel versus stale emails. – Yuval Shalev, Hunterz.io

6. Share Results And Testimonials

One of the most effective and engaging ways of using media to build awareness of your company or brand (without coming across as promotional) is to share your customers’ results. The focus becomes the customer and their results can powerfully demonstrate the quality of your product or service. You might consider interviewing some of your customers. – Dee Hutchinson, Dee is for Digital

7. Start With Valuable, Neutral Content That Benefits Your Audience

True value is delivered when your customer or audience can financially or strategically benefit from your podcast or any other media efforts. This only happens when you keep your focus on your audience or clientele instead of promoting your business. Once enough valuable and neutral content is created and consumed by your target audience, you can leverage your positioning to drive traffic. – Syed Gilani, Safr Technologies Inc

8. Form A Strong Connection

It’s the best way to use livestreaming and podcasts to form an even stronger connection with your current audience. With livestreaming, you can directly communicate with your audience and get feedback for your products and services and give them custom-tailored help. Podcasts are great for in-depth or personal content—they will help them get to you and form a real relationship. – Christoph Filgertshofer, Christoph Filgertshofer

9. Give People What They Want

Pushing your own agenda comes off preachy and like a bad commercial. Find ways to integrate your brand with things that will benefit your consumer. Give the people what they want! If you’re open and honest and can provide value, there will always be a good audience. – Hoda Mahmoodzadegan, BAḴT Global

10. Share Your Secrets

First and foremost, share information listeners can use. Deliver solid tips and techniques that they won’t get anywhere else. Make it all about takeaways that have value. Reveal a “secret” or two and they will appreciate your knowledge and generosity. – Jason Richmond, Ideal Outcomes, Inc.

11. Be Interesting, Valuable And Sincere

Short interviews or mentions of your business on a popular podcast channel can help raise awareness of your brand. The main thing is to do something really interesting and valuable. Tell your story honestly—because sincerity is always the best “weapon.” – Dmitry Ovcharenko, Alcor

12. Work With Other Experts To Create Content

When it comes to creating any content, whether it is streaming or not, I subscribe to the Thomas the Tank Engine theory: I strive to be a very useful engine. What will your audience find helpful? Once you have figured out that, then you find other experts and work with them to create that useful content. By working with partners, you can help spread the goodness outside your own universe. – Bobbie Carlton, Innovation Women

13. Establish Yourself As An Opinion Leader

Increasing awareness with your readership, subscriber base or prospective clients can be achieved by providing relevant and useful content for them. Establish yourself as a key opinion leader in the space. By doing so, there is no need to come off as self-promotional. The content and value that you provide to others will build credibility and drive business in your direction. – David Crean, Objective Capital Partners, LLC

14. View It As A Dinner Party

Consider yourself a host of a dinner party, bringing in really interesting people to meet the others you have invited. That way, you don’t have to be the expert on everything, just the curator of really interesting conversion and dialogue. And if your guest has a strong social media network, their promotion of the audio content will drive more awareness to your brand overall. – Andy Seibert, Imprint

15. Give 90% Away, Sell 10%

Trying to grow your brand awareness is all about providing value. Whether it is the content you provide or by having other industry pros on your platform, you will become the thought leader and that will have you stand tall among the rest. When you do have something to sell, your devoted listeners will be eager to share. Give 90% away, sell the other 10%. – Jason Yarusi, Yarusi Holdings, LLC

