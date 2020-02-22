Pokémon GO Rhydon Community Day: How To Get A Shiny, Powerful Rhyperior

Pokemon GO

Niantic

Today is a rather special Community Day in Pokémon GO, one where players were actually the ones to get to pick the Pokémon chosen to be featured. Between Vulpix, Dratini, Machop and Rhydon, players chose Rhydon. Probably not because of any particular attachment to the Gen 1 Pokémon, but rather everyone wanting its powerful Gen 4 evolution, Rhyperior.

Community Day is live today at 11 AM local time and runs for three hours with 3x bonus catch Stardust, which is the perfect Community Day modifier if you ask me. And while players are looking for high IV Rhydons, a main attraction of Community Day, as ever, is to get a shiny powerful final evolution by the end of the day.

The official catch rate for shinies on Community Day is 4.1%, meaning about in every 24-25 encounters should get you a shiny. You can bolster the amount of chances you get at finding shinies by activating three hour lures for the duration of the event, and by having incense running at all times, which generates more Community Day Rhyhorns spawning on top of you.

Unlike some of the other shinies, Rhyhorn, Rhydon and Rhyperior are pretty noticeable in their shiny forms. Rhyhorn and Rhydon are more of a sandstone color than traditional grey, and the Rhyperior flips his armor plating from orange to bright yellow, making him very easy to spot.

The special movie you get from evolving a Rhyperior today is Rock Wrecker, which you will not be able to get any other time, making a shiny, Rock Wrecker Rhyperior one of the more rare Pokémon in the game. You need to find the highest IV shiny you have at the end of the three hours and evolve it to make sure it gets the unique movie. There’s a catch, however, as you will need a Sinnoh Stone to evolve Rhydon into Rhyperior. Those are…somewhat less rare than they used to be when they first arrived, so hopefully you have kept a few around in your inventory for a special occasion like this. If there was ever a time to urgent use one, it would be now.

Rhyperior is a pretty dominant force in the GO raiding and battling scene, which is why everyone will be on the hunt for the best version of him they can find today. The shiny part is just an added bonus, but when he’s someone that will probably be on your core team for a long while, you might as well make him styling as well as powerful.

Happy hunting, and I will see you out there.

