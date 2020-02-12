Pokémon Home Launches On Mobile And Nintendo Switch — Here’s How It Works

you’ll even get a free Pikachu.

Grand Oak is a new character introduced with Pokémon Home.

Credit: Nintendo

Pokémon Home is now live on mobile and Nintendo Switch and allows players to greatly expand their Pokémon collection in Pokémon Sword and Shield.

The new cloud app also introduced a new version of Professor Oak, this one called Grand Oak. He has really long white hair, funky shades and a goatee. He’s described as “the great Pokemon researcher” in the app.

When you login to the app, you’ll even get a free Pikachu.

Mobile users get to choose a new starter from the Kanto region with a hidden ability. Players can choose between Charmander, Squirtle, and Bulbasaur on mobile.

How It Works

Pokémon Home allows players to transfer Pokémon between various games.

Pokémon Home allows two-way transfer between the Pokémon Storage System in Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Let’s Go, Evee! and Pokémon Sword and Shield using the Nintendo Switch version of the app. Restriction: Only Pokémon that can be captured in Sword and Shield can be transferred to Sword and Shield and the vice versa. You can’t add Pokémon to a game where those types don’t already exist. Any Pokémon transferred into Sword and Shield need to be part of the Galar Pokédex.

Once you transfer a Pokémon to one game, you cannot then transfer it back to another.

You can transfer Pokémon from the 3DS series to Pokémon Home via Pokémon Bank if you have a Premium Plan, but you can’t transfer to Pokémon Bank from Pokémon Home.

One-way transfers from Pokémon GO will be available in the future.

Up to 30 Pokémon can be deposited in Pokémon Home with the free plan. If you spring for the Premium Plan that number jumps to 6,000.

Pokémon Bank is being made free for one month so that users can transfer their collection into Home.

Once the Pokémon Sword and Shield Expansion Pass releases, the Galar Pokédex will expand to over 600 Pokémon, making Pokémon Home even more useful.

You can trade Pokémon in Pokémon Home as well. There are four ways to do this, and with Premium you can trade more Pokémon at a time:

Wonder Box: This is a blind trade. Place the Pokémon you want to trade in a box and get someone else’s Pokémon in exchange. You can’t see the Pokémon you’re trading for and neither can other players.

GTS: Specify the Pokémon you want to trade for and wait for someone to trade with you.

Room Trade: Enter a room (created by someone with a Premium Plan) with up to 20 other players via Trade Room ID or random placement. Everyone chooses the Pokémon they’re trading but you don’t know what you get until the round is over.

Friend Trade: Trade directly with friends on Pokémon Home.

All trading is done via the Mobile App not the Nintendo Switch app.

There are several price-points available. 1 month will cost $2.99 USD. Three months cost $4.99. A year-long subscription costs $15.99.

You can download the app on the Nintendo Switch eShop, the iOS App Store and Android’s Google Play.