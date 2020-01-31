Polar’s New Chest Strap Could Be The Perfect Heart Rate Monitor For Noobs

The new Polar H9 chest strap

POLAR

Polar, one of the leading companies when it comes to running tech – and in particular devices that assist with heart rate monitoring and training – has unveiled its most budget-friendly chest strap to date.

The Polar H9 sits below the existing H10 and OH1+ in the Polar chest strap hierarchy, but still offers users ANT+, Bluetooth and 5KHz connectivity, so is capable of syncing up with a huge array of running watches, phones, smartwatches and even some modern gym equipment.

Coming in at a 5 cents shy of $60, the Polar H9 undercuts the $89.95 Polar H10 chest strap nicely. What you miss out on, for that $30 saving, is on-board memory storage. That means that you always need to use it alongside something that can store that precious heart rate data, such as a smartwatch or smartphone.

What you do get is an easy access path to using Polar’s Beat app – which shows real time heart rate and lets you set targets for zones, audio feedback as you workout, and analysis when you are finished. All of this works alongside the popular Polar Flow app.

“Accuracy is not a commodity and it cannot be compromised, but consumers aren’t aware of what a difference it makes,” explained Riikka Rae, Polar’s Business Product Manager.

“Over 800 scientific studies using Polar technology are published annually. In many of them, Polar sensors are used as the reference for standard heart rate measurement. We don’t flaunt big names in advertising or on our packaging because those athletes and teams aren’t attached to sponsorship dollars; they’re Polar customers. They choose Polar because they know we’re the best – not because we’ve paid them – and that speaks volumes to our products, technology and trusted heart rate heritage.”

The new Polar H9 is boasts and extended battery life, up to one year when training one hour per day and is available now for $59.95.

Source