Political App Faces Legal Challenge Over Donation Reveals

A growing app and web service designed to peer inside the world of corporate campaign finance is catching the ire of companies who’d rather not share such information publicly.

Put simply, Goods Unite Us makes public who gives how much to whom on an industry-wide level. The concept emerged from a three-person start-up in Madison, Wisc. – a political hot bed that played a surprisingly influential role in the 2016 presidential election.

The Goods Unite Us app scores companies on the amounts and uses of political donations.

The app makes it a legal matter of clear public record what companies and their parent corporations spend on political influence and who receives that money. The user can view various scores on how much a brand invests on the left or right. The happiest numbers are reserved for firms that stays out of the fray entirely as the app’s creators would like to see dollars from public firms step out of politics in favor of individual donations.

Abigail Wuest, co-founder and CEO, explains she watched a massive rush of money coming into politics over the years and joined with a team of like-minded activists to fight the trend.

“Corporate money really felt like a huge step in the wrong direction for me in terms of defending our democracy,” she adds. “We needed to start doing something to protect that democratic process. It’s much more fragile than we realize.”

If a user punches in Brand X, a simple score and diagram appears including a history of the company and to which party they donate. More balanced donations score better over partisan cash flow, while entities that remain out of the realm rate best. Wuest reports all data is compiled and confirmed in-house via means available legally to any member of the public.

The social media aspect settles in as users can use the app as a game between each other, often revealing surprising data about their favorite shopping spots or restaurants before reporting back.

Such an app does not come without risks to Wuest and her team. Co-founder Brian Potts reports some companies are striking back with legal threats if they’re not removed from the app or if their data isn’t amended.

“The marketing people for [clothing retailer] Chico’s reached out to claim their page last year,” Potts reports. “That means they get to put logos and text at the top of their page, etc., for free. Their senior management then became aggressive. They did not like how our data was presented because we include their senior employees.”

Records show Chico’s former CEO donated heavily to Republicans and President Trump during the 2016 election cycle. Company spokespeople claim that what their employees do does not reflect Chico’s values.

In a written statement to Potts and company, Chico’s representative Michelle Lerner writes:

“Chico’s FAS does not endorse any political affiliation or group, nor do we support organizations that discriminate against anyone. Donations employees make privately are not an accurate reflection of Chico’s FAS’s philanthropic and community efforts.”

MANCHESTER, NH – FEBRUARY 10: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at a rally at Southern New … [+] Hampshire University Arena on February 10, 2020 in Manchester, New Hampshire. New Hampshire holds its first-in-the-nation primary tomorrow. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Potts reports Chico’s then hired the national law firm of Arent Fox to send a legal request that changes be made to the Goods Unite Us data and reports.

“I talked to their lawyer, told her what we are doing is legal, and we offered again to try to work with Chico’s on their image through things on our platform that do not involve changing their data,” he says. “They haven’t responded to that proposal.”

Other companies send cease and desist letters, but the Goods Unite Us team falls back on the legality of their research.

“Our experience with Chico’s gave us a glimpse of the extent to which our mission and our data are affecting consumers and their choices,” Wuest says. “It also shows us that many large companies are going to be reluctant to accept the transparency and accountability that we are providing.”

Chico’s representatives and its legal representatives declined to comment on this story.

