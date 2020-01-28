Pope Valley Winery, A True Napa Valley Discovery

Just when I thought there was nothing new under the sun in the Napa Valley, I was introduced to Pope Valley Winery. Pope Valley is not an official AVA, but it certainly is a distinct wine-producing area in the northeast corner of the Napa Valley, nested in between the sub-appellations of Howell Mountain and the Chiles Valley District — in other words, prime territory for the Cabernet Sauvignon Napa is famous for.

The serene landscape that is Pope Valley Winery, in what is perhaps the last undiscovered part of … [+] the Napa Valley.

Kim Westerman

But where in the heck is it? It’s just 14 miles from St. Helena, but Pope Valley is a world away in terms of winemaking style, architectural aesthetic, and general vibe. Owned and operated by the sister-brother team of Diana Eakle Hawkins and David Eakle, Pope Valley Winery is at once rambling, gracious, intricate, and simply elegant, inspired by the beauty of its setting, which, for anyone who’s ever been to the Napa Valley, feels extremely rural. And a $50 Cab from Napa? Virtually unheard of.

I visited the property last month, and what I noticed first is the care with which the history of the place has been lovingly preserved. This is not a slick Napa Valley tasting stop where you’ll be shuttled in and out quickly; this is a destination in and of itself. You’ll be welcomed to bring a picnic, hang out, stroll the quiet 40 acres, even peek into the original wine cave built into the hillside.

The original barrel room at Pope Valley Winery, built into a cave in the hillside.

Kim Westerman

Pope Valley Winery was founded in 1897 by by Ed Haus as Burgundy Winery & Olive Oil Factory. The original sign hangs above the cave, which is still the winery’s barrel room, and the temperature drops precipitously as you walk in. There are three primary folks with their hands directly on the winemaking process: owner-vinter David Eakles, who learned every aspect of the business growing up on the property (his family bought PVW in 1997); consulting winemaker Jean Hoefliger, one of the Napa Valley’s most sought-after winemakers; and assistant winemaker Greg Fitzgerald, who trained at Colgin and Fleury, as well as Palliser Estate in New Zealand’s famed Martinborough region.

David Eakle, Diana Eakle Hawkins, and Greg Fitzgerald of Pope Valley Winery.

Kim Westerman

Wines currently in production include a stunning Sangiovese that leads with all the red fruits you can think of: pomegranate, strawberry, Bing cherry — with enough structure to stand up to fatty cheeses or olive oil-driven dishes. It’s the best California version of this Italian varietal I have tasted ($36). And the aforementioned Cabernet Sauvignon is also very food friendly, driven by stone fruit and high-toned herbs — and it’s just $50, a bargain in this neck of the woods. It’s both impressive in its confidence and accessible on the palate, one of those rare Cabs you really want to drink in any weather.

2016 Pope Valley Winery Sangiovese, the best California version of this Italian varietal I have … [+] tasted.

Kim Westerman

The perfect spot for lunch at Pope Valley Winery.

Kim Westerman

There are a number of spots on the property that can be reserved for private events, including a second story perch with a perfectly framed view of a moss-covered tree and the vineyards beyond. And you can also book tastings and tours at various levels via the winery’s website. However you approach a visit, plan to spend some quality time here in the Pope Valley, Napa’s last undiscovered gem.

