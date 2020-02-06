Post Super Bowl, What Are You Watching And Streaming?

“Ordinary people love entertainment. Extraordinary people adore education.” Robin Sharma

It is estimated 102 million people watched Super Bowl 54 last Sunday. Now that the NFL season has ended, the winter sports drought leaves fans with extra time on their hands. While many sports enthusiasts wait for March Madness or the Major League Baseball season to start, there’s an abundance of old and new content streams available.

Armin van Buuren stars in the Forbes8 Original Series Titans on the Rocks

Colby Miller, Miller/Datri Entertainment

But one may ask if there’s a better way to spend that time? Can business professionals fill the void with programming that educates and entertains?

Brian Tracy, an author, entrepreneur and self-made millionaire coined the phrase “EvE Ratio” – the amount of time and money one spends on Entertainment vs Education. His research shows the average American spends 50 minutes on entertainment for every one minute of education… a 50:1 ratio.

That seems like a great business opportunity… and it’s estimated the online educational industry now exceeds $1 Billion each day! As an avid fan of self-help books and courses, I’m happy to invest my money, time and energy into my growth and career. Let’s face it, the world is changing quickly and most people need help staying up-to-speed.

Darren Hardy, a success coach and entrepreneur talks about the EvE Ratio in his “Insane Productivity” course. He does the math: if a week has 168 total hours and most people sleep for 50 hours and work for 40-50 hours, that leaves most people with 60-70 hours for everything else. His point, what one chooses to do with those hours can be the difference between ordinary and extraordinary life results.

Rachel Zoe, Entrepreneur and Writer

Courtesy of Rachel Zoe

orbes introduced Forbes8 last year – a streaming video service designed to help entrepreneurs become better business professionals. It engages audiences with business video programming to educate, inspire and impact its global audience.

Forbes8 is premiering new shows all through the first quarter of 2020. One show titled Titans on the Rocks from Miller/Datri Entertainment pairs entrepreneurial titans with up-and-coming talent to share stories of success, failure, advice and specific industry insights in a casual setting (over drinks). It’s like being a fly on the wall as fashion mogul, blogger and social media influencer Rachel Zoe and Rocky Barnes talk biz or DJs Armin van Buuren and Estiva go deep on the business of music and entertainment. And there is also an episode with Cedric the Entertainer and Max Greenfield discussing comedy, TV and doing business collaborations with friends. The learnings are real and transferable across industries and yes, the series is quite entertaining. The show production team includes Colby Reed Miller and James Edmund Datri (Executive Producers), Anna Marie Pitman (Series Producer) and Andres Rovira (Director).

Titans on the Rocks Series Jacket

Colby Reed Miller, Miller/Datri Entertainment

So, if you’re like many American sports fans you have some extra time now and have lots of choices. If you want to increase your wealth, be inspired, launch, grow and have impact with a new business, check out Forbes8. There is a free seven-day trial and lots of new shows.

The difference between ordinary and extraordinary may be five letters… or it may be a few minutes feeding your mind with intentional activities to fuel your growth.

