Potential No. 1 Pick James Wiseman Signs With Excel Sports

PORTLAND, OREGON – NOVEMBER 12: James Wiseman #32 of the Memphis Tigers is introduced before the … [+] game against the Oregon Ducks at Moda Center on November 12, 2019 in Portland, Oregon. Oregon won the game 82-74. (Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images)

Getty Images

James Wiseman, the potential No. 1 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, has signed with Excel Sports, the agency confirmed. The move effectively ends his college career.

The news was first reported by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

The 7-foot-1 Wiseman is in the mix for the No. 1 pick in the draft, along with Georgia guard Anthony Edwards and LaMelo Ball, currently playing in Australia.

ESPN.com and Tankathon.com both currently have Wiseman as the No. 3 pick.

Wiseman opted to leave Memphis for the NBA instead of finishing out a 12-game suspension imposed by the NCAA after it was determined Wiseman’s family accepted $11,500 in moving expenses from Memphis coach Penny Hardaway in 2017. Because Hardaway donated $1,000,000 to Memphis in 2008, he was deemed a university booster in perpetuity.

Earlier this month, Wiseman announced his NBA plans on Instagram, saying he was “preparing for the next chapter of my life” by leaving Memphis. “Ever since I was a little kid, it’s been a dream of mine to play in the N.B.A.,” he said in his post.

In three games at Memphis, Wiseman averaged 19.7 points and 10.7 rebounds. He was eligible to return on Jan. 12 at South Florida, his team’s third conference matchup.

Fran Fraschilla, a college basketball analyst for ESPN and a former coach, said the move would not hurt Wiseman’s prospects.

“Barring an injury between now and June 25, he’s at worst the third pick in the draft and potentially the No. 1 pick over all,” Fraschilla told The New York Times. “His three games were enough for people to see the enormous potential.”

