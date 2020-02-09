Home Technology Powerful Cyber Attack Takes Down 25% Of Iranian Internet
Technology

Powerful Cyber Attack Takes Down 25% Of Iranian Internet

written by Forbes February 9, 2020
Powerful Cyber Attack Takes Down 25% Of Iranian Internet
Iran cyber-attack blamed for internet downtime

A cyber-attack against Iranian infrastructure blamed for massive internet shutdown

Getty

Hot on the heels of a “serious” cyber-attack that compromised United Nations servers, and in the same week that the head of the European Central Bank, Christine Lagarde, warned of the global financial implications of cyber-attacks, Iran has seemingly come under cyber-attack. Indeed, so powerful was the impact of this alleged attack that the internet was disrupted across the country.

The NetBlocks internet observatory, which maps internet freedom in real-time, confirmed that there was extensive Iranian telecommunications network disruption on the morning of February 8. The internet observatory, an accurate and impartial monitor of internet availability, uses a combination of measurement and classification techniques to detect disruptions and critical infrastructure cyber-attacks in real-time. In a NetBlocks tweet, the national internet connectivity drop to 75% was said to be due to Iranian authorities activating the “Digital Fortress” cyber-defense mechanism, also known as DZHAFA.

In a NetBlocks report, the DEZHFA activation is said to have been implemented in order to “repel a cyber-attack on the country’s infrastructure.” With both fixed-line and mobile network providers impacted, it was seven hours before normal internet connectivity was resumed. A spokesperson for Iran’s Telecommunication Infrastructure Company, affiliated to the ministry of ICT and Iran’s sole provider of telecommunications infrastructure, Sadjad Bonabi, tweeted that a “distributed denial of service attack” (DDoS) had been “normalized” with the “intervention of the Dzhafa Shield.”

It is certainly not unusual for DDoS attacks to be used as a cyber-weapon by nation-states. Indeed, at the start of December 2019, China was reported to have fired the “Great Cannon of China” at an online forum used to coordinate Hong Kong pro-democracy protests. However, the Financial Tribune quotes Bonabi as saying that “no sign of state sponsorship” of the attack had been detected, and that both attack sources and destinations were “highly distributed.”

This is just the latest in a long line of alleged cyber-attacks against Iranian infrastructure, regardless of attribution. In December 2019, Kate O’Flaherty reported how the DZHAFA shield had been activated to defend against attacks on government servers and electronic infrastructure. Earlier last year, as Zak Doffman reported, the U.S. had launched an “offensive cyber strike on Iran to disable the computer systems used to control rocket and missile launches.”

Meanwhile, the Iranian Zafar observation satellite that was due to be launched into the orbit the same day as the cyber-attack has been delayed according to reports on Radio Farda. While stating that there were no issues regarding putting the satellite into orbit, Morteza Barari, head of Iran’s space organization, is reported to have said that the launch would happen “at the first opportunity when everything is prepared.” It is not currently known if the delay and the cyber-attack are related.

Source

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

HP Spectre x360 13 Inch Review

January 17, 2020

The Nintendo Switch Released More Games In 2019...

January 11, 2020

5 Social Media Posts About Weather That Need...

December 26, 2019

Support Australian Fire-Relief Efforts With This ‘Fallout’ Tee

January 30, 2020

Executives Report AI Investment Up, But Implementations Lag...

February 2, 2020

Red State Medicaid Expansion Slowed Physical And Mental...

January 6, 2020

The Best PC Gaming Deals For Black Friday

November 29, 2019

Twitter’s Stock May Plunge By 9% Following Quarterly...

January 28, 2020

Tylenol Could Have A Cancer Warning In California,...

January 25, 2020

Apple iPhone 12: How This Could Be Apple’s...

January 19, 2020