Prepare To Get Inspired By These 7 Sports-Related Books

Keep The Dream Alive by JaQuan Bray

Amazon – Independently published

Keep The Dream Alive by JaQuan Bray

Most of us have overcome obstacles on the way to realizing our dreams. However, JaQuan Bray’s tragic upbringing underscores just how remarkable an athlete and human he is. If you feel like your spirit needs a boost, settle down with this book. It has inspired me to rethink my priorities and count my blessings. It’s also cemented what I firmly believe: The younger generation is far stronger than we might think.