President Trump Invokes The Defense Production Act, Orders General Motors To Make Ventilators

Topline: A day after saying “we don’t need” the Defense Production Act, which allows the federal government to compel companies to develop supplies for national defense, President Trump has invoked the act to order General Motors to “accept, perform and prioritize federal contracts for ventilators,” according to NPR.

Following a story from the New York Times Thursday detailing the flagging negotiations between the federal government and General Motors, Trump took to Twitter Friday to criticize GM and its CEO Mary T. Barra while threatening the use of the act, saying it must open its Lordstown plant in Ohio.

Earlier in the day, GM announced it had partnered with Ventec Life Systems to produce ventilators at its Kokomo, Indiana facility, saying it would have its first shipment next month and be able to produce 10,000 per month.

Governors, senators and over a hundred former national security officials have urged the president to fully invoke the act, which Trump has been hesitant to fully use after saying he would a week ago.

