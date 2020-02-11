President Trump’s Inconsistency On Student Debt Forgiveness

recent reports indicated that he was considering possible options for student debt forgiveness. After Senators Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren both introduced student loan forgiveness plans as a part of their presidential platforms, President Trump has felt pressure to take a more populist approach to student debt.

It seems there is a divide with President Trump and his Administration between campaign and policy. While he was seeking to find a way to implement his own student debt cancellation, Education Secretary Betsy DeVos publicly criticized the plans from Warren and Sanders.

If it weren’t for his design to appeal to voters in a campaign, his message would be more clear. As mentioned, this isn’t the first time he has proposed the elimination of PSLF. Beyond that, his Administration has been more hostile to other student debt forgiveness programs. Secretary DeVos has re-written regulations around the “borrower defense to repayment” rule, a rule that provides debt relief to students defrauded by their college.

DeVos’s new regulation has been criticized by many, as it made it very difficult for students to actually see relief under the rule. Experts across the board showed how the formula used by the Department was mathematically unsound. That led the House to use the Congressional Review Act in an attempt to stop the rule from going into effect. It passed the House on a bipartisan vote and is awaiting a vote in the Senate.

While his Administration seems to be much more against any form of debt cancellation, including from defrauded students or those in public service, it is unclear if President Trump will continue to pursue options as he campaigns for re-election.

” readability=”50.712212817412″>

President Donald Trump latest budget targets loan forgiveness, though he’s been considering … [+] forgiveness as a part of his campaign. (Photo credit: SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

AFP via Getty Images

Yesterday, President Trump released his budget proposal for the next fiscal year, including a cut of nearly 8 percent to the Department of Education. Included in that budget proposal was the elimination of the popular Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) program. Of course, this should come as no surprise as this isn’t the first time the Trump Administration has proposed to cut the program. But this adds to the somewhat unclear message from Trump on the issue of student debt.

His message has become muddied because, while he is proposing to eliminate PSLF, recent reports indicated that he was considering possible options for student debt forgiveness. After Senators Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren both introduced student loan forgiveness plans as a part of their presidential platforms, President Trump has felt pressure to take a more populist approach to student debt.

It seems there is a divide with President Trump and his Administration between campaign and policy. While he was seeking to find a way to implement his own student debt cancellation, Education Secretary Betsy DeVos publicly criticized the plans from Warren and Sanders.

If it weren’t for his design to appeal to voters in a campaign, his message would be more clear. As mentioned, this isn’t the first time he has proposed the elimination of PSLF. Beyond that, his Administration has been more hostile to other student debt forgiveness programs. Secretary DeVos has re-written regulations around the “borrower defense to repayment” rule, a rule that provides debt relief to students defrauded by their college.

DeVos’s new regulation has been criticized by many, as it made it very difficult for students to actually see relief under the rule. Experts across the board showed how the formula used by the Department was mathematically unsound. That led the House to use the Congressional Review Act in an attempt to stop the rule from going into effect. It passed the House on a bipartisan vote and is awaiting a vote in the Senate.

While his Administration seems to be much more against any form of debt cancellation, including from defrauded students or those in public service, it is unclear if President Trump will continue to pursue options as he campaigns for re-election.