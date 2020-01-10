Home Technology Price Alert: Apple AirPods, AirPods Pro, Beats, Noise Canceling Headphones Best New Deals
Technology

written by Forbes January 10, 2020
Apple’s AirPods dominated the holiday sales season, but many of the best deals are still here along with some seriously impressive new savings. So here are my picks of the best AirPods and AirPods Pro savings you need to know about along with Beats, noise canceling headphones and other deals you need to know about.

AirPods Pro Live Deals

  • 01/08 – STOCK AND PRICE CHANGE – AirPods Pro – (typically $249.99) – Amazon: $234.98 / B&H: $249 (availability 6-10 weeks) / Best Buy: $249.99 / Sam’s Club: $234.98 / Staples: $249 (limited collection only) / Target: $249.99 (out of stock) / Walmart: $249 (out of stock)

AirPods With Charging Case Live Deals

AirPods With Wireless Charging Case Live Deals

Best Headphones / Earphones Live Deals

Contrary to what reports will tell you, AirPods aren’t the only game in town and these are my picks of the standout deals you can get on other headphones right now:

  • 01/09 – STOCK AND PRICE CHANGE – Beats by Dr. Dre – Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones – typically $299 (save $100) – Amazon: $299.95 / Best Buy: $266.99 (refurbished) / Sam’s Club: $199.98 / Target: $199.99 / Walmart: $199 
  • 01/09 – Beats by Dr. Dre – Beats Studio³ Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones – Gray – typically $349.95 (save $150) – Amazon: $349.95 / B&H: $310.99 / Best Buy: $199.99 / Target: $349.99 / Walmart: $349.95 
  • 01/09 – Beats by Dr. Dre – Powerbeats Pro – Totally Wireless Earphones – typically $249 (save $49) – Amazon: $199.95 / B&H: $199.95 / Best Buy: £199.99 / Staples: $249.95 / Target: $199.99 / Walmart: $250
  • 01/09 – PRICE CHANGE – Beats by Dr. Dre – Powerbeats³ Wireless – typically $199.95 (save $111) – Amazon: $89.99 / Best Buy: $89.99 / Target: $199.99 / Walmart: $89
  • 01/09 – Bose QuietComfort 35 (Series II) Wireless Headphones, Noise Cancelling – Black (Renewed) – typically $349.99 (save $105) – Amazon: shop deal now
  • 01/09 – PRICE CHANGE – Jabra Elite 65t Earbuds – Alexa Enabled, True Wireless Earbuds – typically $169.99 (save up to $90) – Amazon: $147.95/ Best Buy: $127.99 / Costco: $30 off (members only) / Target: $79.99 (refurbished) / Walmart: $138.39 
  • 01/09 – Sennheiser Momentum 2.0 Wireless with Active Noise Cancellation – Black – typically $399.98 (save $200) – Amazon: $195 / Best Buy: $199.98 / Walmart: $286.99

I will be extensively tracking headphones deals and publishing the best offers daily, so be sure to bookmark my page.

