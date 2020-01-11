Price Alert: New Best Buy Deals Hit Price Lows [Updated]

Best Buy’s holiday season sales are going from strength-to-strength. Multiple deals now match or beat their Black Friday prices across iPhones, AirPods, Galaxy smartphones, laptops, TVs and more. So here are the deals you need to know about.

Best Buy sales are red hot running into Christmas and New Year

Best Buy

Best Buy Console Live Deals

Best PS4 Pro Deals

Best PS4 Slim Deals

Best PS4 Accessories Deals

Video Game Deals

01/10 – PS4 VIDEO GAME SALES – up to $40 off titles like FIFA 20, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, NBA 2K20 ($60 to $38), Borderlands 3 ($60 to $30), Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint ($60 to $20) Marvel’s Spiderman ($40 to $25), Red Dead Redemption 2 ($60 to $39), Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order ($60 to $50) and more – Amazon / Best Buy / Costco: (members only) / Newegg / Target / Walmart

Xbox One X and Xbox One S prices continue to be heavily discounted

Microsoft

Xbox One S Deals

Xbox One X Deals

Xbox Accessories Deals

Video Game Deals

01/10 – XBOX VIDEO GAME SALE – up to $30 off titles like FIFA 20, Gears 5 ($60 to $35), Call of Duty: Modern Warfare ($60 to $38), Marvel’s Spiderman ($40 to $19), Red Dead Redemption 2 ($60 to $39), Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order ($60 to $45) and more – Amazon / Best Buy / Costco (members only) / Newegg / Target / Walmart

Best Nintendo Switch Deals

Nintendo Switch, Switch Lite sales are rare but deals can be found, especially on games and … [+] accessories

Nintendo

Best Nintendo Switch Deals

Best Nintendo Switch Bundle Deals

01/10 – PRICE CHANGE – Nintendo Switch + Gray Joy-Con + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Full Game Download) – Amazon: $363.50 / Best Buy: $299.99 (out of stock) / Target: $364.99 / Walmart: $356.10

Best Nintendo Switch Lite Deals

Best Nintendo Switch Accessory Deals

Best Nintendo Switch Memory Card Deals

01/10 – SanDisk 128GB Ultra microSDXC UHS-I Memory Card – (typically $39.99) – Amazon: $19.49 / Best Buy: $28.99 / eBay: $15 / Newegg: $18.85 / Target: $26.99 / Walmart: $22.95

01/10 – SanDisk 64 GB microSDXC (typically $34.45) – Amazon: $21.98 / B&H: $17.99 / Best Buy: $19.99 (currently unavailable) / Target: $17.99 / Walmart: $29.27

Best Nintendo Video Game Deals

01/10 – Nintendo Switch Video Games – prices from $5.99 and savings of up to $40 on a range of games including Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, Just Dance 2018, Mortal Kombat 11, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and more at these stores – Amazon / Best Buy / Target / Walmart

Best Buy AirPods/Headphones Deals

AirPods are heavily discounted at most stores, including Best Buy

Best Buy

Best Buy Mac / MacBook / Laptop Live Deals

Best Buy’s Microsoft Surface sale delivers significant savings

Best Buy

01/08 – Apple – MacBook Pro – 15-inch Display with Touch Bar – Intel Core i9 – 32GB Memory – AMD Radeon Pro 560X – 1TB SSD – Space Gray – $2,999.99 (save $800) – Best Buy – shop deal now

01/08 – MacBook Air 13.3-inch with Touch ID – Intel Core i5 – 8GB RAM – 128GB Solid State Drive (Latest Model) – (typically $1,099.99) – $1,099.99 – shop deal now ($100 price increase)

01/08 – Microsoft Surface Pro 7 – Best Buy (i3 version) – (typically $959) – $699 – shop deal now ($100 price increase) / Costco (i5 version – bundle) – (typically $1,599.99) – $1,299.99 – shop deals now

Best Buy Smartphones Live Deals

Best Buy’s stunning iPhone SE deal is one of the best you’ll find this year

Best Buy

01/09 – iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max – Save up to $250 with qualified activation of an iPhone 11 or iPhone 11 Pro for Verizon, AT&T or Sprint – Best Buy – shop deal now

01/09 – STAR DEAL – iPhone SE, 32GB – Simple Mobile – Silver – $59.99 – the cheapest iPhone deal you will find this year – Best Buy – shop deal now

01/10 – Apple iPhone 6s – Space Gray – (save $30) – $99.99 – Best Buy – shop deal now

01/08 – Galaxy S10 Factory Unlocked Phone with 128GB – Prism Black – (typically $899.99) – Amazon: $849.99 / B&H: $849.99 / Best Buy: $849.99

01/08 – Galaxy S10+ Plus Factory Unlocked Phone with 1TB (U.S. Warranty), Ceramic Black – (typically $1,599) – Amazon – $1,295.22/ Best Buy: $1,549.99 / Samsung.com: $1,099.99

01/08 – PRICE CHANGE – Galaxy Note 10+ 256GB (typically $1,099.99) – Amazon: $1,082.49 / B&H: $949.99 / Best Buy: $1,049.99 / Samsung.com: $689.99

01/08 – PRICE CHANGE – Google Pixel 3a XL – 64GB Memory – Unlocked (typically $399) Amazon: $447.78 / Best Buy: $349.99

Best Buy Smart Device Live Deals

01/10 – Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS + Cellular, 44mm) – Space Black Stainless Steel Case with Black Sport Band – (typically $749) – Amazon: $679 / B&H: $740 / Best Buy: $660.99 / Walmart: $749

01/10 – Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS + Cellular, 44mm and Space Black Milanese Loop) – (typically $849) save $250 – Amazon – $599 / Best Buy – $599

01/10 – STOCK AND PRICE CHANGE – Fitbit Charge 3 Fitness Activity Tracker – (typically $149.95) save $50 – Amazon: $99.95 / B&H: $99.95 / Best Buy: $99.95 / Target: $99.95 / Walmart: $99.95

Best Buy Tablet Live Deals

Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad (2019 model) is on sale at Best Buy and several other stores

Best Buy

Best Buy TV Live Deals

Massive savings on TVs are now available at Best Buy in all price brackets and sizes

LG

Best TV Deals Over $1,000

Best TV Deals $500-$1,000

01/10 – PRICE CHANGE – Samsung QN65Q60RAFXZA 65-inch Class Q60R QLED Smart 4K UHD TV (2019) – (typically $1,799.99) – Amazon: $997.99 / B&H: $997.99 / Best Buy: $999.99 / Costco: $999.99 / Samsung: $999.99 / Walmart: $997.99

NEW – Samsung – 75″ Class – LED – NU6900 Series – 2160p – Smart – 4K UHD TV with HDR – typically $1,099.00 (save $200) – Amazon: $897.99 / Best Buy: $899.99 / Walmart: $897.99

01/10 – LG – 65-inch Class – LED – Nano 8 Series – 2160p – Smart – 4K UHD TV with HDR – (typically $1,099.99 – Amazon: $996.99 / B&H: $996.99 / Best Buy: $999.99 / Walmart: $896.99

01/10 – PRICE CHANGE – LG UM6970PUA 70-inch Class HDR 4K UHD Smart LED TV – (typically $896.99) – Amazon: $829/ B&H: $796.99) / Best Buy: $799.99 / Target: $799.99 / Walmart: $796.99

01/10 – TCL 65-inch Class 6-Series 4K UHD QLED Dolby Vision HDR Roku Smart TV – 65R625 – (typically $1,099.99) – Amazon: $799.99 / B&H: $799.99 / Best Buy: $799.99

01/09 – Samsung QN49Q60RAFXZA Flat 49-inch QLED 4K Q60 Series Ultra HD Smart TV with HDR and Alexa Compatibility (2019 Model) – (typically $999.99) – Amazon: $697.99 / B&H: $697.99 / Best Buy: $699.99 / Samsung: $699.99 / Walmart: $697.99

01/09 – PRICE CHANGE – Samsung UN55RU7300FXZA Curved 55-inch 4K UHD 7 Series Ultra HD Smart TV with HDR and Alexa Compatibility (2019 Model) – (typically $699.99) – Amazon $477.99 / B&H: $477.99 / Best Buy: $479.99 / Samsung: $479.99 / Walmart: $477.99

01/09 – Samsung UN65RU7100FXZA Flat 65-inch 4K UHD 7 Series Ultra HD Smart TV with HDR and Alexa Compatibility (2019 Model) – (typically $899.99) – Amazon: $597.99 / B&H: $597.99 / Best Buy: $599.99 / Target: $599.99 / Walmart: $739.99

Best TV Deals Under $500

New – Toshiba – 55-inch Class – LED – 2160p – Smart – 4K UHD TV with HDR – Fire TV Edition – $329.99 (save $120) – Best Buy – shop deal now

01/08 – Samsung UN43RU7100FXZA Flat 43-inch 4K UHD 7 Series Ultra HD Smart TV with HDR and Alexa Compatibility (2019 Model) – (typically $429.99) – $327.99 – Amazon $327.99 / B&H: $327.99 / Best Buy: $329.99 / Samsung: $329.99

01/08 – Samsung UN50RU7100FXZA Flat 50-inch 4K UHD 7 Series Ultra HD Smart TV with HDR and Alexa Compatibility (2019 Model) – (typically $499.99) – Amazon: $347.99 / B&H: $347.99 / Best Buy: $349.99 / Samsung: $349.99 / Target: $349.99 / Walmart: $347.99

01/08 – TCL 32S327 32-inch 1080p Roku Smart LED TV – (typically $249.99) – Amazon: $149.99 / Best Buy: $149.99 / Walmart: $149.99

01/08 – TCL 50S425 50-inch 4K Smart LED Roku TV (2019) – (typically $369.99) – Amazon: $299.99 / B&H: $259.99 / Best Buy: $259.99 / Target: $349.99 / Walmart: $248

My Best Buy daily deals guide will be updated regularly with new deals and price changes, so be sure to bookmark this page.

