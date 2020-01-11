Price Alert: New Best Buy Deals Hit Price Lows [Updated]

Best Buy’s holiday season sales are going from strength-to-strength. Multiple deals now match or beat their Black Friday prices across iPhones, AirPods, Galaxy smartphones, laptops, TVs and more. So here are the deals you need to know about.
Best Buy sales are red hot running into Christmas and New Year
Best Buy
Best Buy Console Live Deals
Best PS4 Pro Deals
Best PS4 Slim Deals
Best PS4 Accessories Deals
01/10 – STAR DEAL – Razer – Kraken Tournament Edition Wired Stereo Gaming Headset – $59.99 (save $40) – Amazon: shop deal now / Best Buy – shop deal now
- 01/10 – HyperX Cloud Stinger – Gaming Headset – Comfortable HyperX Signature Memory Foam, Swivel to Mute Noise-Cancellation Microphone – typically $49.99 (save $14) – Amazon: $34.99 / Best Buy: $34.99 / Newegg: $48.89 / Target: $42.49 / Walmart: $42.50
- 01/10 – PRICE CHANGE – Logitech – G29 Driving Force Racing Wheel for PlayStation 3 and PlayStation 4 – Black – typically $399.99 (save $150) – Amazon: $247.27 / B&H: $399.99 / Best Buy: $249.99 / Newegg: $247.89 / Walmart: $245
- 01/10 – Sony Playstation 4 DualShock 4 Controller, Midnight Blue – typically $69 (save $54) – Amazon: $46.96 / B&H: $49 / Best Buy $64.99 / eBay: $15.95 / Newegg: $49/ Target: $59.99 / Walmart: $46.96
Video Game Deals
- 01/10 – PS4 VIDEO GAME SALES – up to $40 off titles like FIFA 20, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, NBA 2K20 ($60 to $38), Borderlands 3 ($60 to $30), Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint ($60 to $20) Marvel’s Spiderman ($40 to $25), Red Dead Redemption 2 ($60 to $39), Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order ($60 to $50) and more – Amazon / Best Buy / Costco: (members only) / Newegg / Target / Walmart
Xbox One X and Xbox One S prices continue to be heavily discounted
Microsoft
Xbox One S Deals
- 01/10 – PRICE CHANGE – Microsoft Xbox One S 1TB All-Digital Edition – (typically $249.99) – Amazon: $174.99 / Best Buy: $149.99 (currently unavailable) / Costco: (members only item) + 3 Month Game Pass Ultimate / Microsoft: from $249 / Newegg: $171.14 / Target: $249.99 (PLUS Save $10 on an Xbox Controller with Xbox One Bundle purchase) / Walmart: $159 (includes 3 games)
- 01/10 – Microsoft Xbox One S 1TB Bundles (typically $299.99) – Amazon: $229 / B&H: $299 / Best Buy: $299.99 / eBay: $214.99 / Newegg: $249 / Target: $299.99 / Walmart: $212.99
Xbox One X Deals
Xbox Accessories Deals
01/10 – STAR DEAL – Razer – Kraken Tournament Edition Wired Stereo Gaming Headset – $59.99 (save $40) – Amazon – shop deal now / Best Buy – shop deal now
- 01/10 – HyperX Cloud Stinger – Gaming Headset – Comfortable HyperX Signature Memory Foam, Swivel to Mute Noise-Cancellation Microphone, Compatible with PC, Xbox One, PS4, Nintendo Switch – (typically $49.99) – Amazon: $34.99 / Best Buy: $34.99 / Newegg: $48.89 / Target: $42.49 / Walmart: $42.50
- 01/10 – Xbox One Wireless Controller – (typically $59.99) – Amazon: Offers from $46.20 / B&H : $59 / Best Buy: $49.99 / Costco: $7 off – (members only) / Newegg: from $49.99 / Target: $46.49 / Walmart: $46.88
Video Game Deals
- 01/10 – XBOX VIDEO GAME SALE – up to $30 off titles like FIFA 20, Gears 5 ($60 to $35), Call of Duty: Modern Warfare ($60 to $38), Marvel’s Spiderman ($40 to $19), Red Dead Redemption 2 ($60 to $39), Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order ($60 to $45) and more – Amazon / Best Buy / Costco (members only) / Newegg / Target / Walmart
Best Nintendo Switch Deals
Nintendo Switch, Switch Lite sales are rare but deals can be found, especially on games and … [+]
Nintendo
Best Nintendo Switch Deals
Best Nintendo Switch Bundle Deals
- 01/10 – PRICE CHANGE – Nintendo Switch + Gray Joy-Con + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Full Game Download) – Amazon: $363.50 / Best Buy: $299.99 (out of stock) / Target: $364.99 / Walmart: $356.10
Best Nintendo Switch Lite Deals
Best Nintendo Switch Accessory Deals
- 01/10 – STAR DEAL – Razer – Kraken Tournament Edition Wired Stereo Gaming Headset – $59.99 (save $40) – Amazon – shop deal now / Best Buy – shop deal now
- 01/10 – Nintendo Switch Pro Controller – typically $69.99) – Amazon: $59 / Best Buy: $62.99 (refurbished) / Walmart: $59
Best Nintendo Switch Memory Card Deals
- 01/10 – SanDisk 128GB Ultra microSDXC UHS-I Memory Card – (typically $39.99) – Amazon: $19.49 / Best Buy: $28.99 / eBay: $15 / Newegg: $18.85 / Target: $26.99 / Walmart: $22.95
- 01/10 – SanDisk 64 GB microSDXC (typically $34.45) – Amazon: $21.98 / B&H: $17.99 / Best Buy: $19.99 (currently unavailable) / Target: $17.99 / Walmart: $29.27
Best Nintendo Video Game Deals
- 01/10 – Nintendo Switch Video Games – prices from $5.99 and savings of up to $40 on a range of games including Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, Just Dance 2018, Mortal Kombat 11, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and more at these stores – Amazon / Best Buy / Target / Walmart
Best Buy AirPods/Headphones Deals
AirPods are heavily discounted at most stores, including Best Buy
Best Buy
- 01/10 – PRICE CHANGE – AirPods Pro – (typically $249.99) – Amazon: $249 / B&H: $249 (availability 6-10 weeks) / Best Buy: $249.99 / Sam’s Club: $234.98 / Staples: $249 (limited collection only) / Target: $249.99 (out of stock) / Walmart: $249
- 01/10 – AirPods with Charging Case – (typically $159.99) – Amazon: $139 / B&H: $144.99 / Best Buy: $144.99 / Costco: $139.99 / Sam’s Club: $144.98 / Staples: $139 / Target: $144.99 / Walmart: $139
- 01/10 – AirPods with Wireless Charging Case – (typically $199.99) – Amazon: $169 / B&H: $174.95 / Best Buy: $199.99 / Sam’s Club: $169.98 / Staples: $199 / Target: $169.99 / Walmart: $169
- 01/10 – PRICE CHANGE – Beats by Dr. Dre – Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones – typically $299 (save $100) – Amazon: $299.95 / Best Buy: $266.99 (refurbished) / Sam’s Club: $199.98 / Target: $199.99 / Walmart: $179
- 01/10 – PRICE CHANGE – Beats by Dr. Dre – Beats Studio³ Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones – Gray – typically $349.95 (save $150) – Amazon: $349.95 / B&H: $349.95 / Best Buy: $199.99 / Target: $349.99 / Walmart: $349.95
- 01/10 – Beats by Dr. Dre – Powerbeats Pro – Totally Wireless Earphones – typically $249 (save $49) – Amazon: $199.95 / B&H: $199.95 / Best Buy: £199.99 / Staples: $249.95 / Target: $199.99 / Walmart: $250
- 01/10 – PRICE CHANGE – Beats by Dr. Dre – Powerbeats³ Wireless – typically $199.95 (save $111) – Amazon: $94.99 / Best Buy: $94.99 / Target: $199.99 / Walmart: $89
- 01/10 – PRICE CHANGE – Jabra Elite 65t Earbuds – Alexa Enabled, True Wireless Earbuds – typically $169.99 (save up to $90) – Amazon: $146.95/ Best Buy: $169.99 / Costco: $30 off (members only) / Target: $79.99 (refurbished) / Walmart: $138.39
- 01/10 – Sennheiser Momentum 2.0 Wireless with Active Noise Cancellation – Black – typically $399.98 (save $200) – Amazon: $195 / Best Buy: $199.98 / Walmart: $286.99
Forbes
Best Buy Mac / MacBook / Laptop Live Deals
Best Buy’s Microsoft Surface sale delivers significant savings
Best Buy
- 01/08 – Apple – MacBook Pro – 15-inch Display with Touch Bar – Intel Core i9 – 32GB Memory – AMD Radeon Pro 560X – 1TB SSD – Space Gray – $2,999.99 (save $800) – Best Buy – shop deal now
- 01/08 – MacBook Air 13.3-inch with Touch ID – Intel Core i5 – 8GB RAM – 128GB Solid State Drive (Latest Model) – (typically $1,099.99) – $1,099.99 – shop deal now ($100 price increase)
- 01/08 – Microsoft Surface Pro 7 – Best Buy (i3 version) – (typically $959) – $699 – shop deal now ($100 price increase) / Costco (i5 version – bundle) – (typically $1,599.99) – $1,299.99 – shop deals now
Best Buy Smartphones Live Deals
Best Buy’s stunning iPhone SE deal is one of the best you’ll find this year
Best Buy
- 01/09 – iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max – Save up to $250 with qualified activation of an iPhone 11 or iPhone 11 Pro for Verizon, AT&T or Sprint – Best Buy – shop deal now
- 01/09 – STAR DEAL – iPhone SE, 32GB – Simple Mobile – Silver – $59.99 – the cheapest iPhone deal you will find this year – Best Buy – shop deal now
- 01/10 – Apple iPhone 6s – Space Gray – (save $30) – $99.99 – Best Buy – shop deal now
- 01/08 – Galaxy S10 Factory Unlocked Phone with 128GB – Prism Black – (typically $899.99) – Amazon: $849.99 / B&H: $849.99 / Best Buy: $849.99
- 01/08 – Galaxy S10+ Plus Factory Unlocked Phone with 1TB (U.S. Warranty), Ceramic Black – (typically $1,599) – Amazon – $1,295.22/ Best Buy: $1,549.99 / Samsung.com: $1,099.99
- 01/08 – PRICE CHANGE – Galaxy Note 10+ 256GB (typically $1,099.99) – Amazon: $1,082.49 / B&H: $949.99 / Best Buy: $1,049.99 / Samsung.com: $689.99
- 01/08 – PRICE CHANGE – Google Pixel 3a XL – 64GB Memory – Unlocked (typically $399) Amazon: $447.78 / Best Buy: $349.99
Best Buy Smart Device Live Deals
- 01/10 – Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS + Cellular, 44mm) – Space Black Stainless Steel Case with Black Sport Band – (typically $749) – Amazon: $679 / B&H: $740 / Best Buy: $660.99 / Walmart: $749
- 01/10 – Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS + Cellular, 44mm and Space Black Milanese Loop) – (typically $849) save $250 – Amazon – $599 / Best Buy – $599
- 01/10 – STOCK AND PRICE CHANGE – Fitbit Charge 3 Fitness Activity Tracker – (typically $149.95) save $50 – Amazon: $99.95 / B&H: $99.95 / Best Buy: $99.95 / Target: $99.95 / Walmart: $99.95
Best Buy Tablet Live Deals
Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad (2019 model) is on sale at Best Buy and several other stores
Best Buy
- 01/10 – STOCK AND PRICE CHANGE – Apple iPad Pro (11-inch, Wi-Fi, 64GB) – Silver (Latest Model) – (typically $799.99) – Amazon: from $735/ B&H: $759 / Best Buy: $799.99 (currently unavailable) / Target: $799.99 / Walmart: $735
- 01/10 – PRICE CHANGE – Apple iPad Air 10.5-inch Wi-Fi Only (2019 Model) – 64GB – (typically $499.99) – Amazon: $464.99 / B&H: $474 / Best Buy: $499.99: / Costco: $469.99 / Target: $499.99 / Walmart: $464.99
- 01/10 – STOCK AND PRICE CHANGES – 10.2-inch 2019 32GB iPad – (typically $329.99) – Amazon: $333.94 / B&H: $329 / Best Buy: $279.99 / Staples: $329 / Target: $329.99 / Walmart: $329
- 01/10 – PRICE CHANGE – Galaxy Tab A 10.1-inch, 128GB – (typically $329.99) – Amazon: $267.98 / B&H: $299.99 / Best Buy: $329.99 / Costco: $100 off (members only) / Samsung: $329.99 / Walmart: $327.99
- 01/09 – PRICE CHANGE – Galaxy Tab S6 – (typically $649.99) – the best Android tablet you can buy – Amazon: $549.99 / B&H: $649.99 / Best Buy – $549.99 / Costco: $100 off (members only) / Samsung: $549.99 / Walmart: $629
- 01/09 – PRICE CHANGE – Galaxy Tab A 10.1-inch, 128GB – (typically $329.99) – Amazon: $268 / B&H: $299.99 / Best Buy: $329.99 / Costco – $100 off (members only) / Samsung: $329.99 / Walmart: $327.99
Best Buy TV Live Deals
Massive savings on TVs are now available at Best Buy in all price brackets and sizes
LG
Forbes
Best TV Deals Over $1,000
- 01/07 – LG OLED65C9PUA C9 Series 65-inch Class HDR 4K UHD Smart OLED TV – (typically $3,496.99) – Amazon: $2,496.99 / B&H: $2.496.99 / Best Buy: $2,499.99 / Target: $2,499.99 / Walmart: $2,496.99
- 01/07 – PRICE CHANGE – LG OLED55B9PUA B9 Series 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV (2019) – (typically $1,596.99) – Amazon: $1,396.99 / B&H: $1,396.99 / Best Buy: $1,399.99 / Costco: $1,399.99 / Target: $1,399.99 (currently unavailable) / Walmart: $1,396.99
- 01/07 – Samsung UN75RU8000FXZA Flat 75-inch 4K 8 Series Ultra HD Smart TV with HDR and Alexa Compatibility (2019 Model) – (typically $2,199.99) – Amazon: $1,497.99 / B&H: $1,497 / Best Buy: $1,499.99 / Costco: (member only item) (offer valid – 01/26/20) / Walmart: $1,497.99
- 01/07 – Sony XBR-65A9G 65-inch TV: MASTER Series BRAVIA OLED 4K Ultra HD Smart TV with HDR and Alexa Compatibility – 2019 Model – (typically $3,799.99) – Amazon: $3,498 / B&H: $3,498 / Best Buy: $3,499.99 / Walmart: $3,498
- 01/07 – PRICE CHANGE – Sony XBR65X900F 75-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV with Alexa Compatibility (typically $2,799.99) – Amazon: $1,998 / B&H: $1,998 / Best Buy: $1,999.99 / Costco: $2,498 / Walmart: $1,998
- 01/07 – TCL 75R617 75-inch 4K Ultra HD Roku Smart LED TV (2019 Model) – (typically $2,299.99) – Amazon: $1,399.99 / B&H: $1,399.99 / Walmart: $1,399.99
Best TV Deals $500-$1,000
- 01/10 – PRICE CHANGE – Samsung QN65Q60RAFXZA 65-inch Class Q60R QLED Smart 4K UHD TV (2019) – (typically $1,799.99) – Amazon: $997.99 / B&H: $997.99 / Best Buy: $999.99 / Costco: $999.99 / Samsung: $999.99 / Walmart: $997.99
- NEW – Samsung – 75″ Class – LED – NU6900 Series – 2160p – Smart – 4K UHD TV with HDR – typically $1,099.00 (save $200) – Amazon: $897.99 / Best Buy: $899.99 / Walmart: $897.99
- 01/10 – LG – 65-inch Class – LED – Nano 8 Series – 2160p – Smart – 4K UHD TV with HDR – (typically $1,099.99 – Amazon: $996.99 / B&H: $996.99 / Best Buy: $999.99 / Walmart: $896.99
- 01/10 – PRICE CHANGE – LG UM6970PUA 70-inch Class HDR 4K UHD Smart LED TV – (typically $896.99) – Amazon: $829/ B&H: $796.99) / Best Buy: $799.99 / Target: $799.99 / Walmart: $796.99
- 01/10 – TCL 65-inch Class 6-Series 4K UHD QLED Dolby Vision HDR Roku Smart TV – 65R625 – (typically $1,099.99) – Amazon: $799.99 / B&H: $799.99 / Best Buy: $799.99
- 01/09 – Samsung QN49Q60RAFXZA Flat 49-inch QLED 4K Q60 Series Ultra HD Smart TV with HDR and Alexa Compatibility (2019 Model) – (typically $999.99) – Amazon: $697.99 / B&H: $697.99 / Best Buy: $699.99 / Samsung: $699.99 / Walmart: $697.99
- 01/09 – PRICE CHANGE – Samsung UN55RU7300FXZA Curved 55-inch 4K UHD 7 Series Ultra HD Smart TV with HDR and Alexa Compatibility (2019 Model) – (typically $699.99) – Amazon $477.99 / B&H: $477.99 / Best Buy: $479.99 / Samsung: $479.99 / Walmart: $477.99
- 01/09 – Samsung UN65RU7100FXZA Flat 65-inch 4K UHD 7 Series Ultra HD Smart TV with HDR and Alexa Compatibility (2019 Model) – (typically $899.99) – Amazon: $597.99 / B&H: $597.99 / Best Buy: $599.99 / Target: $599.99 / Walmart: $739.99
Best TV Deals Under $500
- New – Toshiba – 55-inch Class – LED – 2160p – Smart – 4K UHD TV with HDR – Fire TV Edition – $329.99 (save $120) – Best Buy – shop deal now
- 01/08 – Samsung UN43RU7100FXZA Flat 43-inch 4K UHD 7 Series Ultra HD Smart TV with HDR and Alexa Compatibility (2019 Model) – (typically $429.99) – $327.99 – Amazon $327.99 / B&H: $327.99 / Best Buy: $329.99 / Samsung: $329.99
- 01/08 – Samsung UN50RU7100FXZA Flat 50-inch 4K UHD 7 Series Ultra HD Smart TV with HDR and Alexa Compatibility (2019 Model) – (typically $499.99) – Amazon: $347.99 / B&H: $347.99 / Best Buy: $349.99 / Samsung: $349.99 / Target: $349.99 / Walmart: $347.99
- 01/08 – TCL 32S327 32-inch 1080p Roku Smart LED TV – (typically $249.99) – Amazon: $149.99 / Best Buy: $149.99 / Walmart: $149.99
- 01/08 – TCL 50S425 50-inch 4K Smart LED Roku TV (2019) – (typically $369.99) – Amazon: $299.99 / B&H: $259.99 / Best Buy: $259.99 / Target: $349.99 / Walmart: $248
