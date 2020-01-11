Price Alert: Nintendo Switch, Switch Lite Deals, Games Sales [Updated]

Best Nintendo Switch Bundle Deals
- 01/11 – PRICE CHANGE – Nintendo Switch + Gray Joy-Con + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Full Game Download) – Amazon: $363.94 / Best Buy: $299.99 (out of stock) / Target: $364.99 / Walmart: $356.10
Best Nintendo Switch Lite Deals
- 01/11 – Nintendo Switch Lite – (typically $199.99) – Amazon: $199.25 / B&H: $189.99 / Best Buy: $199.99 / Sam’s Club: $199.88 / Target: $199.99 / Walmart: $199.96
Best Nintendo Switch Accessory Deals
- 01/11 – STAR DEAL – Razer – Kraken Tournament Edition Wired Stereo Gaming Headset – $59.99 (save $40) – Amazon – shop deal now / Best Buy – shop deal now
- 01/11 – STAR DEAL – Switch Accessories Bundle – Orzly Geek Pack for Nintendo Switch: Case & Screen Protector, Joycon Grips & Racing Wheels, Switch Controller Charge Dock, Comfort Grip Case & More – JetBlack – $49.99 (save $131.50 from buying separately) – Amazon – shop deal now
- 01/11 – PRICE CHANGE – Accessories Bundle for Nintendo Switch – Carry Case, Protective Case with Screen Protector, Compact Playstand, Game Case, Joystick Cap, Charging Dock, Grip and Steering Wheel – $37.99 – Amazon – shop deal now
- 01/11 – Nintendo Switch Pro Controller – typically $69.99) – Amazon: $59 / Best Buy: $62.99 (refurbished) / Walmart: $59
- 01/11 – 6 in 1 Charging Station for Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Controllers and Pro Controllers Black – $16.99 (save $3) – Amazon – shop deal now
Best Nintendo Switch Memory Card Deals
- 01/11 – PRICE CHANGE – SanDisk 128GB Ultra microSDXC UHS-I Memory Card – (typically $39.99) – Amazon: $19.34 / Best Buy: $28.99 / eBay: $15 / Newegg: $18.60 / Target: $26.99 / Walmart: $22.95
- 01/11 – SanDisk 64 GB microSDXC (typically $34.45) – Amazon: $21.98 / B&H: $17.99 / Best Buy: $19.99 (currently unavailable) / Target: $17.99 / Walmart: $29.27
Best Nintendo Video Game Deals
- 01/11 – Nintendo Switch Video Games – prices from $5.99 and savings of up to $40 on a range of games including Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, Just Dance 2018, Mortal Kombat 11, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and more at these stores – Amazon / Best Buy / Target / Walmart
My Nintendo daily deals guide will be updated regularly with new deals and price changes, so be sure to bookmark this page.
___
Nintendo’s Switch and Switch Lite have broken the mold when it comes to console gaming and huge sales have followed. Consequently, sales on either model can be rare but savings can be found. Below is my daily price tracking for both the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite as well as games sales so you always know where you can find the lowest price.
Tip: bookmark this article because it receives daily updates
Nintendo Switch, Switch Lite are rarely discounted by savings can be found. Especially on … [+]
Nintendo
Currently, savings on the Nintendo Switch and Switch Lite are minimal (see below) but deals are available on accessories and games.
My Nintendo daily deals guide will be updated regularly with new deals and price changes, so be sure to bookmark this page.
___
