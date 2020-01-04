Price Alert: Samsung Galaxy S10, Note 10, TV Deals Hit New Price Lows

Samsung’s holiday season sales are now matching or beating many Black Friday and Cyber Monday prices. These are the best deals you need to know about on Galaxy phones, smartwatches, tablets and TVs. Tip: bookmark this article because it receives daily updates (01/04 new updates below)
Samsung’s Galaxy S10 and Note 10 have massive reductions you can benefit from right now
Samsung’s Best Smartphone Deals
Samsung’s Galaxy S10+ is heavily discounted with a star deal now live at Amazon
- NEW – Galaxy Note10 / Note10+ / Note10+ 5G – Up to £500 off when you trade in your old phone – Samsung.com – shop deal now
- 01/04 – STAR DEALS – Galaxy S10 / S10+ / Note 10 / Note 10+ / Note 10+5G – Unlocked – from $489.99 – Samsung.com – shop deals now
- 01/04 – STAR DEAL – Galaxy S10+ – Unlocked 1TB – (Typically $1,599.99) – from $1,099 – Samsung.com – shop deal now
- 01/04 – STOCK CHANGE – Buy two Galaxy S10 or S10+ and get up to $899.99 back on T-Mobile (Offer valid through 01/09/20) – Membership Wireless – shop deals now
- 01/04 – STOCK CHANGE – Galaxy S10 Factory Unlocked Phone with 128GB – Prism Black – (typically $899.99) – Amazon: $649.99 / B&H: $649.99 / Best Buy: $599.99
- 01/04 – Galaxy S10+ Plus Factory Unlocked Phone with 1TB (U.S. Warranty), Ceramic Black – (typically $1,599) – Amazon – $1,249.99 / Best Buy: $1,249.99 / Samsung.com: $1,099.99
- 01/04 – STOCK AND PRICE CHANGE – Galaxy Note 10+ Plus Factory Unlocked Cell Phone with 512GB (U.S. Warranty), Aura Black/ Note10+ – (typically $1,199.99) – Amazon: $999.99 / B&H: $999.99 / Best Buy: $949.99 / Samsung.com: from $939.99
- Galaxy Note 10+ 256GB (typically $1,099.99) – Amazon: $899.99 / B&H: $749.99 / Best Buy: $849.99 / Samsung.com: $749.99
Samsung’s Best Tablet Deals
Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S6 is the best Android tablet and it is on sale now
- 01/01 – PRICE CHANGE – Galaxy Tab S6 – (typically $649.99) – the best Android tablet you can buy – Amazon: $649.99 ($100 price increase) / B&H: $649.99 ($100 price increase) / Best Buy – $649.99 ($100 price increase) / Samsung: $729.99
- 01/01 – PRICE CHANGE – Galaxy Tab A 10.1-inch, 128GB – (typically $329.99) – Amazon: $269 ($7 price reduction) / B&H: $299.99 ($30 price reduction) / Best Buy: $329.99 / Samsung: $329.99 / Walmart: $319
- 01/03 – STOCK CHANGE – Galaxy Tab A 10.5-inch Tablet, 3GB RAM – (typically $479.99) – Amazon: $378 (currently unavailable) / Best Buy: $329.99 / Target – $413.99 / Walmart: $327.99 (out of stock)
Samsung’s Best TV Deals
Samsung.com is having a huge TV sale right now
Best TV Deals Over $1,000
- NEW – Samsung QN65Q60RAFXZA 65-inch Class Q60R QLED Smart 4K UHD TV (2019) – (typically $1,799.99) – Amazon: $1,097.99 / B&H: $1,097.99 / Best Buy: $1,099.99 / Costco: $1,099.99 / Samsung: $1,099.99 / Walmart: $1,097.99
- 65-inches Class The Frame QLED Art Mode Smart 4K UHD TV (2019) (typically $2,799.99) – Samsug.com – $1,599.99 – shop deal now
- 82-inches Class RU8000 Premium Smart 4K UHD TV (2019) – (typically $3,199.99) – Samsung.com – $1,799.99 – shop deal now
- 75-inches Class Q70R QLED Smart 4K UHD TV (2019) – (typically $3,299.99) – Samsung.com – $1,999.99 – shop deal now
Best TV Deals $500-$1,000
- Samsung QN49Q60RAFXZA Flat 49-inch QLED 4K Q60 Series Ultra HD Smart TV with HDR and Alexa Compatibility (2019 Model) – (typically $999.99) – Amazon: $597.99 / B&H: $597.99 / Best Buy: $599.99 / Samsung: $599.99 / Walmart: $597.99
- Samsung UN55RU7300FXZA Curved 55-inch 4K UHD 7 Series Ultra HD Smart TV with HDR and Alexa Compatibility (2019 Model) – (typically $699.99) – Amazon $547.99 / B&H: $477.99 / Best Buy: $477.99 / Samsung: $479.99 / Walmart: $477.99
Best TV Deals Under $500
- Samsung UN43RU7100FXZA Flat 43-inch 4K UHD 7 Series Ultra HD Smart TV with HDR and Alexa Compatibility (2019 Model) – (typically $429.99) – $327.99 – Amazon $327.99 / B&H: $295 / Best Buy: $329.99 / Costco: $249.99 / Samsung: $329.99
- Samsung UN50RU7100FXZA Flat 50-inch 4K UHD 7 Series Ultra HD Smart TV with HDR and Alexa Compatibility (2019 Model) – (typically $499.99) – Amazon: $347.99 / B&H: $347.99 / Best Buy: $349.99 / Costco: $296.99 (out of stock) / Samsung: $349.99 / Target: $349.99 / Walmart: $377.99
Samsung’s Best Wearable Deals
- 01/01 Galaxy Fit – Black – (typically $99.99) – Samsung – $79.99 ($39.99 price increase)
I will be extensively tracking Samsung deals and publishing the best offers daily, so be sure to bookmark my page.
