Price Alert: Xbox One Deals Hit New Price Lows

written by Forbes January 3, 2020
Price Alert: Xbox One Deals Hit New Price Lows

My Xbox daily deals guide will be updated regularly with new deals and price changes, so be sure to bookmark this page.&nbsp;

Microsoft’s Xbox One X and Xbox One S continue to be heavily discounted with sales prices that match or beat the best deals we saw during Black Friday. With this in mind, these are the sales you need to know about right now. Tip: bookmark this article because it receives daily updates (01/03 new updates below)

Xbox One X and Xbox One S sales are hitting new price lows

Microsoft

Xbox One S Deals

  • 01/03 – PRICE CHANGE – Microsoft Xbox One S 1TB All-Digital Edition – (typically $249.99) – Amazon: $174.99 / Best Buy: $149.99 (currently unavailable) / Costco: (members only item) + 3 Month Game Pass Ultimate / Microsoft: from $249 / Newegg: $181.09 / Target: $249.99  (PLUS Save $10 on an Xbox Controller with Xbox One Bundle purchase) / Walmart: $159 (includes 3 games)  
  • 01/03 – PRICE AND STOCK CHANGES – Microsoft Xbox One S 1TB Bundles (typically $299.99) – Amazon: $225.99 / B&H: $299 / Best Buy: $299.99 / Newegg: $249 / Target – $299.99 / Walmart – $212.99 

Xbox One X Deals

  • 01/03 – PRICE AND STOCK CHANGES – Microsoft Xbox One X 1TB bundles (typically $499) – Amazon: $389 ($15 price increase) / B&H: $499 / Best Buy – $499.99 /  Microsoft: $499 (+ free 2nd controller) ($50 price increase) / Newegg: $359.99 / Target- $499.99 / Walmart – from $496 

Xbox Accessories Deals

  • NEW – HyperX Cloud Stinger – Gaming Headset – Comfortable HyperX Signature Memory Foam, Swivel to Mute Noise-Cancellation Microphone, Compatible with PC, Xbox One, PS4, Nintendo Switch – (typically $49.99) – Amazon: $34.99 / Best Buy: $34.99 / Newegg: $48.89 Target: $49.99 / Walmart: $49.99
  • 01/03 – PRICE CHANGE – Xbox One Wireless Controller – (typically $59.99) – Amazon: Offers from $37.99 ($5 price increase) / B&H : $59 ($5 price increase) / Best Buy: $59.99 ($13 price increase) / Costco: $7 off – (members only) / Newegg: from $48.99 / Target: $46.49 / Walmart: $46.88 

Video Game Deals

  • 01/03 – XBOX VIDEO GAME SALE – up to $30 off titles like FIFA 20, Gears 5 ($60 to $35), Call of Duty: Modern Warfare ($60 to $38), Marvel’s Spiderman ($40 to $19), Red Dead Redemption 2 ($60 to $39), Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order ($60 to $45) and more – Amazon / Best Buy / Costco (members only) / Newegg / Target / Walmart

My Xbox daily deals guide will be updated regularly with new deals and price changes, so be sure to bookmark this page. 

