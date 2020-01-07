Price Cuts: Target’s New Deals That You Don’t Want To Miss [Updated]

Target’s holiday season sales are again hitting top gear. The store has numerous deals which now match or beat its best Black Friday prices across AirPods, headphones, iPhones, Galaxy smartphones, laptops, TVs and more. These are the headline deals you need to know about. Tip: bookmark this article because it receives daily updates (01/06 new updates below)

Target’s holiday season sales match its best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals

Target’s Best Console Deals

Best PS4 Pro Deals

Best PS4 Slim Deals

Best PS4 Accessories Deals

01/06 – PRICE CHANGE – HyperX Cloud Stinger – Gaming Headset – Comfortable HyperX Signature Memory Foam, Swivel to Mute Noise-Cancellation Microphone, Compatible with PC, Xbox One, PS4, Nintendo Switch – (typically $49.99) – Amazon: $34.99 / Best Buy: $34.99 Newegg: $48.89 / Target: $42.49 / Walmart: $49.99

01/06 – STOCK AND PRICE CHANGE – Sony Playstation 4 DualShock 4 Controller, Midnight Blue – (typically $69) – Amazon: $46.96 / B&H: $49 / Best Buy: $64.99 / eBay: $39 / Newegg: $39.99 / Target: $59.99 / Walmart: $39.99

Video Game Deals

01/06 – PS4 VIDEO GAME SALES – up to $30 off titles like FIFA 20, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare ($60 to $38), Marvel’s Spiderman ($40 to $19), Red Dead Redemption 2 ($60 to $39), Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order ($60 to $45) and more – Amazon / Best Buy / Costco: (members only) / Newegg / Target / Walmart

Xbox One S deals have returned to Black Friday prices

Xbox One S Deals

Xbox One X Deals

01/06 – PRICE AND STOCK CHANGES – Microsoft Xbox One X 1TB bundles (typically $499) – Amazon: $406.98 / B&H: $499 / Best Buy: $499.99 / Costco: $499.99 (includes LucidSound LS31LE headset) / Microsoft: $499 (+ free 2nd controller) / Newegg: $359.99 (out of stock) / Target: $499.99 / Walmart: from $493

Xbox Accessories Deals

Video Game Deals

01/06 – XBOX VIDEO GAME SALE – up to $30 off titles like FIFA 20, Gears 5 ($60 to $35), Call of Duty: Modern Warfare ($60 to $38), Marvel’s Spiderman ($40 to $19), Red Dead Redemption 2 ($60 to $39), Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order ($60 to $45) and more – Amazon / Best Buy / Costco (members only) / Newegg / Target / Walmart

Nintendo Switch, Switch Lite sales are rare but deals can be found, especially on games and … [+] accessories

Best Nintendo Switch Deals

Best Nintendo Switch Bundle Deals

Nintendo Switch + Gray Joy-Con + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Full Game Download) – Amazon: $363 / Best Buy: $299.99 / eBay: $335.39 / Target: $364.99 / Walmart: $367.19

Best Nintendo Switch Lite Deals

Best Nintendo Switch Accessory Deals

STAR DEAL – Switch Accessories Bundle – Orzly Geek Pack for Nintendo Switch: Case & Screen Protector, Joycon Grips & Racing Wheels, Switch Controller Charge Dock, Comfort Grip Case & More – JetBlack – $59.99 (save $131.50 from buying separately) – Amazon – shop deal now

Accessories Bundle for Nintendo Switch – Carry Case, Protective Case with Screen Protector, Compact Playstand, Game Case, Joystick Cap, Charging Dock, Grip and Steering Wheel – $41.99 – Amazon – shop deal now

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller – typically $69.99) – Amazon: $55 / Best Buy: $50.99 (refurbished) / Walmart: $54.99

6 in 1 Charging Station for Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Controllers and Pro Controllers Black – $16.99 (save $3) – Amazon – shop deal now

Best Nintendo Switch Memory Card Deals

SanDisk 128GB Ultra microSDXC UHS-I Memory Card – (typically $39.99) – Amazon: $20.48 / Best Buy: $29.99 / Newegg: $19.49 / Walmart: $22.95

SanDisk 64 GB microSDXC (typically $34.45) – Amazon: $19.99 / B&H: $17.99 / Best Buy: $19.99 / Walmart: $34.32

Best Nintendo Video Game Deals

Nintendo Switch Video Games – prices from $5.99 and savings of up to $40 on a range of games including Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, Just Dance 2018, Mortal Kombat 11, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and more at these stores – Amazon / Best Buy / Target / Walmart

Target’s Best AirPods / Headphones Deals

Apple’s AirPods sales are available in almost all major stores, including Target

Target’s Best Laptop Deals

Target has some star deal laptop buys available right now

0/01 STAR BUY – Lenovo IdeaPad S340 15.6-inch, Intel Core i5 12GB RAM, 512GB SSD – (typically $699.99) – $499.99 – shop deal now

12/30 – PRICE CHANGE – HP 14-inch Touch Chromebook, 9+ hour battery life, 32GB Storage – $229.99 – shop deal now ($50 further price reduction)

Dell G3 15.6-inch Gaming Laptop, Intel Core i5-8300H, 8GB RAM 1TB HHD GTX 1050Ti 4GB – (typically $799.99) – $599.99 – shop deal now

Target’s Best Smartphone Deals

Apple iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max are widely discounted across many stores, … [+] including Target

01/05 – iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max – Get up to $700 off a second device when you purchase a select iPhone device – shop deals now

01/05 – Galaxy S10+ – Get up to $800 off a second device when you purchase a select Android device and $100 gift card in store with qualified verizon activation – shop deal now

01/05 – Samsung Galaxy S10 (128GB) – Get up to $700 on select Samsung devices with trade-in or up to $300 with upgrade on an existing line and $100 gift card in store with qualified Verizon or AT&T activation – shop deal now

Target’s Best Tablet Deals

Apple’s iPhone 10.2-inch 2019 model has its joint-biggest discount at Target

Target TV Deals

Target’s TV sales are among the best available

Best TV Deals Over $1,000

01/04 – PRICE INCREASE – LG OLED65C9PUA C9 Series 65-inch Class HDR 4K UHD Smart OLED TV – (typically $3,496.99) – Amazon: $2,496.99 / B&H: $2.496.99 / Best Buy: $2,499.99 / Target: $2,499.99 / Walmart: $2,496.99

01/04 – PRICE INCREASE – LG OLED55B9PUA B9 Series 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV (2019) – (typically $1,596.99) – Amazon: $1,396.99 / B&H: $1,396.99 / Best Buy: $1,399.99 / Costco: $1,399.99 / Target: $1,399.99 / Walmart: $1,396.99

Best TV Deals $500-$1,000

01/04 – PRICE CHANGE – LG UM6970PUA 70-inch Class HDR 4K UHD Smart LED TV – (typically $896.99) – Amazon: $779.98 / B&H: $796.99) / Best Buy: $799.99 / Target: $799.99 / Walmart: $839

01/04 – PRICE CHANGE – Samsung UN65RU7100FXZA Flat 65-inch 4K UHD 7 Series Ultra HD Smart TV with HDR and Alexa Compatibility (2019 Model) – (typically $899.99) – Amazon: $597.99 / B&H: $597.99 / Best Buy: $599.99 / Target: $599.99 / Walmart: $739.99

Best TV Deals Under $500

01/04 – PRICE CHANGE – Samsung UN50RU7100FXZA Flat 50-inch 4K UHD 7 Series Ultra HD Smart TV with HDR and Alexa Compatibility (2019 Model) – (typically $499.99) – Amazon: $347.99 / B&H: $347.99 / Best Buy: $349.99 / Samsung: $349.99 / Target: $349.99 / Walmart: $347.99

01/04 – TCL 50S425 50-inch 4K Smart LED Roku TV (2019) – (typically $369.99) – Amazon: $299.99 / B&H: $259.99 / Best Buy: $259.99 / Target: $349.99 / Walmart: $248

My Target daily deals guide will be updated regularly with new deals and price changes, so be sure to bookmark this page.

