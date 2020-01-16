Primark Leaps Over Struggling UK High Street With Strong Christmas Trading

What to watch for: The retailer will open 18 new stores this year, including its first store in Poland this Spring.
Key quote: “Was there a degree of caution by the UK consumer (in the run-up to Christmas)? Possibly yes. But I find the comments about gloomy forecasts for the UK consumer surprising, I really do,” John Bason, finance director of Associated British Foods told Reuters.
Key background: Primark’s formula of fast fashion, low prices has helped it grab the largest share of the UK’s clothing market despite shunning online sales. It’s rivals John Lewis and Marks & Spencer shared weak Christmas sales, as did supermarkets Tesco and Sainsbury’s who had been anticipating a post-election surge in demand. Primark’s parent company Associated British Foods, which is majority owned by the family of chief executive George Weston, are up 20.4% on the year despite December capping off Britain’s worst year for retail since 1995, according to the trade body British Retail Consortium.
NurPhoto via Getty Images
Topline: Fast fashion giant Primark appears to have sidestepped the malaise hanging over British high street, as its parent company Associated British Foods (ABF) reported strong Christmas sales for the brand.
- Primark’s parent company said sales at the retailer in the 16 weeks to January 4 were 4.5% ahead of last year, attributed to a rise in the number of stores with openings in Spain, Italy, Germany and Portugal in the last quarter.
- In the U.K., sales were 4% ahead of last year, the group said, with trading “particularly good” over the key Christmas months of November and December. Like-for-like sales were marginally down.
- Across Europe, sales were 5.1% ahead of last year, boosted by progress in France and Italy as well as Germany, and sales also grew in the U.S, a traditionally tough market for British retailers.
- But operating profits were hit by a stronger dollar, which made U.S. purchases more expensive, but ABF said this was offset by a fall in the price of fixed costs and the cost of goods.
- Shares of parent company ABF, which is also one of the world’s largest sugar and yeast producers, rose by 2.50% to 2616p ($34.17) a share off the back of the trading update.
