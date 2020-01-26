Pro Bowl 2020: TV Schedule, Start Time, Live Stream, Rosters, Odds And Spread Picks

NFC quarterback Russell Wilson, of the Seattle Seahawks, catches the ball during a practice for the … [+] NFL Pro Bowl football game Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, in Kissimmee, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

The 2020 Pro Bowl will continue the NFL’s long-standing tradition of holding an all-star showcase at the end of the season. After a couple years of experimenting with a draft and captains, the game is now returning to the traditional AFC vs. NFC format for the fourth consecutive season. As usual, fans will have the option to wager on the outcome and many bettors will take this opportunity to get some action on the penultimate contest of the campaign, a final chance before next week’s Super Bowl leads into a long offseason.

The AFC is favored in the 2020 Pro Bowl, laying 1.5 points to their NFC counterparts. The AFC has won all three of the Pro Bowls that have taken place since the NFL ended its experiment with Hall of Famers picking the rosters from the entire pool of talent and will look to extend that run this year. The public has taken note of these trends and is overwhelmingly backing the AFC, with 72% of the wagers and 87% of the money bet against the spread for that conference. The total on the game is 51.5 points, a relatively low number when you consider the average score of the Pro Bowl over the last 15 years has been more than 65 points. Defense has taken center stage in recent years, however, with each of the last three contests landing under the total and the average combined score reaching just 37.7 points across those matchups. Despite this, the public is by and large projecting a high-scoring affair, with a whopping 90% of tickets on the over at this juncture.

Pro Bowl 2020 Viewing Guide And Odds

When: Sunday, January 26

Kickoff Start Time: 3 p.m. ET

Where: Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Florida

Watch: ABC / ESPN

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Point Spread: AFC -1.5

Total: 51.5 points

Coaches: NFC – Pete Carroll (Seattle Seahawks), AFC – John Harbaugh (Baltimore Ravens)

Rosters And Replacements: The full 88-man rosters, including the replacements for those that have withdrawn or are participating in Super Bowl LIV, for both the AFC and NFC can be found at NFL.com

Prize Money: Players from the winning team receive $74,000 and those on the losing side will get $32,000.

2020 Pro Bowl Betting Trends

The AFC holds a slight, 24-22 SU lead in the all-time Pro Bowl series and has won each of the last three all-star games.

Pro Bowl underdogs have gone 12-4 ATS since 2003.

Underdogs have outright won seven of the last 11 Pro Bowls with a spread.

Pro Bowl totals have been way down in recent years, with each of the last three and four of the last six contests ending well UNDER the total.

Since the league returned to the AFC vs. NFC format in 2016, the average Pro Bowl total has been just 37.7 points. The line for the 2020 edition is 51.5.

The AFC roster will be replacing six members from the conference-winning Kansas City Chiefs and an additional six players due to injury or withdrawal, while the NFC will be subbing in four players to take the place of those voted in from the Super Bowl-bound San Francisco 49ers, as well as making five extra swaps.

The Baltimore Ravens set a record with 13 players selected to the 2020 Pro Bowl—headlined by quarterback and overall leading vote-getter Lamar Jackson—although they will only have 12 on the AFC roster with cornerback Marcus Peters declining to participate.

The league is using the 2020 Pro Bowl to experiment with alternatives to the onside kick. There once again will not be any post-score kickoffs, but this year will introduce two options instead. Teams can either elect to give the opposition the ball at its 25-yard line, or—for the first time—opt to take a fourth-and-15 play from their own 25-yard line in lieu of attempting an onside kick. A conversion would allow the scoring team to retain possession, while the opposing squad would take over on downs at the dead ball spot if they fail.

2020 Pro Bowl Media

B/R Gridiron posted each of the new rules being trialed at the 2020 Pro Bowl:

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh is hoping that the Pro Bowl will be a way for his players to bond as well as get over their upset as the AFC’s No. 1 seed by the No. 6 Tennessee Titans in the Divisional Round of the 2020 NFL Playoffs (via SI.com):

It’ll be fun, yes. It’ll be fun, and it’ll be a chance for us to kind of maybe heal up a little bit in a great environment. I don’t know how many of these guys really like roller coasters, but I know for me and my family, we will be at the roller coasters at Universal [Studios] a lot. So, if you’re looking for us, you’ll find us over there, probably, in Harry Potter. I just want the guys that want to be there, that are healthy enough to be there. You get to see a lot of the other players around the league. That’s kind of a neat thing and to get to know them. I got to be good friends with Peyton Manning riding the bus over to practice and back every day with my daughter when she was [little] and his kids, and we still talk and text and stuff. So, that’s kind of the neat thing about it.

ESPN tweeted a clip of Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson dominating the Precision Passing competition as part of Pro Bowl weekend:

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry said he’s enjoying the relaxing vibes of Pro Bowl practice week (via AL.com):

It’s a lot of fun. Get to chill with these guys. It’s all laidback. Just talking to all these Pro Bowlers out here. Having fun. It’s definitely everything I thought it would be. Being with these guys has been the fun part…It’s just cool to just talk about football, talk about life, talk about our season. Sit back and just have conversations. The season’s over with, so it’s basically us out here having a good time enjoying each other’s company.

Jimmy Clarke posted a humorous video of Colts guard Quenton Nelson getting hit in the face with a dodge ball at the Pro Bowl’s Skills Competition:

Minnesota Vikings fullback C.J. Ham, who made it onto the NFC’s Pro Bowl roster as a replacement for San Francisco’s Kyle Juszczyk, called his selection a dream come true (via Vikings.com):

It really is a dream come true. I grew up watching the Pro Bowl, guys in Hawaii getting after it. The first night, we were all sitting together in a meeting, and it really hit me that I was a part of this elite group. I’m super honored and blessed to be here. It really does mean a lot, all the fan support that I’ve gotten all season.

NFL Throwback highlighted the first and only time a special teamer would win the Pro Bowl MVP award:

Pro Bowl 2020 Prediction

Pick: NFC +1.5

Prediction: NFC 27 – AFC 24

