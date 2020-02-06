Protecting Venezuelans At Odds With Trump Immigration Agenda

A Venezuelan resident waits on line outside an immigration office in Cucuta, Colombia, on Sept. 19, … [+] 2017. The crisis in Venezuela has gone on for years. (Photographer: Carlos Becerra/Bloomberg)

Temporary Protected Status (TPS) is for countries in situations like the ongoing turmoil in Venezuela. However, granting Temporary Protected Status to Venezuelans would represent a significant departure for the Trump administration. That means despite Donald Trump recognizing Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó at the State of the Union address on February 5, 2020, the administration may not offer any additional human rights protection to Venezuelans.

As of December 2019, 24,451 Venezuelans were in U.S. immigration court facing removal, an increase of 277%, from 6,492 in September 2018, reports the Syracuse University Transactional Records Access Clearinghouse (TRAC). “Rather than make things easier for fleeing Venezuelans, the Trump administration has tightened asylum standards,” writes Miami New Times reporter Manual Madrid, who notes many Venezuelans in the U.S. consider being deported to be a death sentence. “Thousands of Venezuelans now find themselves staring down deportation. . . . If the president wanted to, his administration could protect every last Venezuelan in the country from deportation, and they could do it tomorrow.”

What is TPS or Temporary Protected Status? “The Secretary of Homeland Security may designate a foreign country for TPS due to conditions in the country that temporarily prevent the country’s nationals from returning safely, or in certain circumstances, where the country is unable to handle the return of its nationals adequately,” according to U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS). “USCIS may grant TPS to eligible nationals of certain countries (or parts of countries), who are already in the United States.”

As USCIS explains, “During a designated period, individuals who are TPS beneficiaries or who are found preliminarily eligible for TPS upon initial review of their cases (prima facie eligible): Are not removable from the United States; can obtain an employment authorization document (EAD); [and] may be granted travel authorization. Once granted TPS, an individual also cannot be detained by DHS [Department of Homeland Security] on the basis of his or her immigration status in the United States.”

USCIS head Ken Cuccinelli (who is now also the nominal second-ranking official at DHS) has thrown cold water on granting TPS to Venezuela. On September 13, 2019, he tweeted, “Until the Courts start obeying the law again and leaving these decisions to the executive branch – as Congress explicitly stated in the law – I certainly won’t recommend the use of TPS.” Cucinelli made the same argument in a letter to Leith Anderson, then-president of the National Association of Evangelicals.

Cuccinelli referenced ongoing lawsuits against the Trump administration that have “enjoined DHS from implementing and enforcing the decisions to terminate Temporary Protected Status” for Sudan, Nicaragua, Haiti, El Salvador, Nepal and Honduras. The Trump administration’s decision to terminate TPS for those countries would leave approximately 300,000 people without protection from deportation. Because of the lawsuits USCIS was compelled to place a November 1, 2019, Federal Register notice to extend the “validity of TPS” documents for those countries through January 4, 2021.

Cubans and Venezuelans, both fleeing leftist regimes, are being blocked from the normal asylum process by Trump administration’s policies that require many individuals from Latin America to wait for asylum claims in Mexico (or even be sent to other countries). Others have spent months in U.S. detention facilities. Individuals forced to wait in Mexico have difficulty gaining legal representation and, in part due to other changes to asylum policy as well, have been unlikely to be granted asylum. Less than 1% of those applying who waited in Mexico have been approved for asylum, reported the San Diego Union-Tribune.

It is difficult to see how supporting TPS for Venezuelans would square with the administration’s opposition to protecting those already with Temporary Protected Status, or with administration policies toward asylum seekers at the southern border and individuals who have applied through the U.S. refugee program. (The Trump administration has reduced refugee admissions by more than 80%.) Still, Venezuelans possess a strong case for protection.

“When people vote with their feet, they usually make an informed choice,” reports The Economist. “Venezuelans, for example, have many compelling reasons to leave Venezuela. Its government admits that it killed 5,287 people [in 2018] for ‘resistance to authority,’ inflation has reached as high as 2,700,000% and by early 2018 the average person had lost 11kg (24lb) from hunger. Perhaps 13% of the population have fled – over 4 million people.”

The administration’s 2018 human rights report said of Venezuela: “Human rights issues included extrajudicial killings by security forces, including colectivos (government-sponsored armed groups); torture by security forces; harsh and life-threatening prison conditions; and political prisoners.”

Despite these and other reports, the Trump administration has continued to deport people back to Venezuela. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) removed more than 900 people to Venezuela between 2017 and 2019. In FY 2016, the last full year of the Obama administration, 182 Venezuelans were removed, compared to 327 in FY 2019 under the Trump administration, an 80% increase.

“[I]immigration officials appear to be using indirect flights to continue deportations to Venezuela without missing a beat,” reports the Miami New Times. “The deportations are somewhat of an open secret in Miami’s Venezuelan community.”

Elliott Abrams, the Trump administration’s special envoy to Venezuela, has supported granting Temporary Protected status to the estimated 70,000 Venezuelans now potentially eligible and living in the United States, according to the Wall Street Journal. “The question is under careful review within the administration. I am confident we will reach a consensus soon,” Abrams told the newspaper. However, that was back in March 2019.

In July 2019, the House of Representatives passed a bill to grant Venezuelans Temporary Protected Status. However, Republicans in the Senate blocked passage, leaving the bill unlikely to become law.

In a September 9, 2019, letter, religious leaders from the Evangelical Immigration Roundtable urged the Trump administration to designate Temporary Protected Status for Venezuela. “Given the situation of political repression, shortages of food, water, gasoline and medicine, and state-sponsored violence toward political dissidents, we believe it would be inhumane to require Venezuelans to return to their country at this time, even as millions have fled to neighboring countries, . . . [t]his is precisely the sort of situation for which Congress created Temporary Protected Status in 1990.”

Granting Temporary Protected Status to Venezuelans would be popular in Florida, and doing so would be within the president’s discretionary authority. It would also be at odds with the immigration policies the administration has pursued since Donald Trump became president.

