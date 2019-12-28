Home Technology PS4 Pro, PS4 Slim Sale Alert: New Deals Beat Black Friday Prices [Updated]
PS4 Pro, PS4 Slim Sale Alert: New Deals Beat Black Friday Prices [Updated]

written by Forbes December 28, 2019
PS4 Pro, PS4 Slim Sale Alert: New Deals Beat Black Friday Prices [Updated]

Best PS4 Pro Deals

  • PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB Console – Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Bundle – (typically $399.99) – Amazon: $353.99 / B&amp;H: $375.99. (12/27 – $23 price reduction) / Best Buy: $399.99 / Costco: Additional Controller, Spiderman GOTY Game + 3-Month Playstation Plus Membership: $479.99 (members only) / Target: $399.99 / Walmart: $349&nbsp;

Best PS4 Slim Deals

Best PS4 Accessories Deals

  • NEW – Logitech – G29 Driving Force Racing Wheel for PlayStation 3 and PlayStation 4 – Black – (typically $399.99) – Amazon: $199.99 / B&amp;H: $299.99 / Best Buy: $199.99 / Walmart: $245
  • Sony Playstation 4 DualShock 4 Controller, Midnight Blue – $69 – Best Buy: (save up to $20) / Walmart: $39.99

Video Game Deals

  • PS4 VIDEO GAME SALES – up to $30 off titles like FIFA 20, Gears 5 ($60 to $35), Call of Duty: Modern Warfare ($60 to $38), Marvel’s Spiderman ($40 to $19), Red Dead Redemption 2 ($60 to $39), Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order ($60 to $45) and more – Amazon / Best Buy / Costco: (members only) / Target / Walmart

My PS4 daily deals guide will be updated regularly with new deals and price changes, so be sure to bookmark this page.&nbsp;

___

The Sony PlayStation 4 is breaking sales records and these have been helped by the console’s impressive holiday season sales going from strength-to-strength. PS4 Slim and PS4 Pro deals are hitting Black Friday lows and, in some cases, beating them. So here are the latest deals you need to know about. 

Tip: bookmark this article because it will be updated daily. 

Sony’s PS4 Pro savings are available across many stores right now

Sony

My PS4 daily deals guide will be updated regularly with new deals and price changes, so be sure to bookmark this page. 

