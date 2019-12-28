PS4 Pro, PS4 Slim Sale Alert: New Deals Beat Black Friday Prices [Updated]

Forbes
Best PS4 Pro Deals
- PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB Console – Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Bundle – (typically $399.99) – Amazon: $353.99 / B&H: $375.99. (12/27 – $23 price reduction) / Best Buy: $399.99 / Costco: Additional Controller, Spiderman GOTY Game + 3-Month Playstation Plus Membership: $479.99 (members only) / Target: $399.99 / Walmart: $349
Best PS4 Slim Deals
- PlayStation 4 Slim 1TB Console – Only On PlayStation Bundle – (typically $299) – Amazon: $248 / B&H: $249 / Best Buy: $249.99 / Costco: $50 off (members only) / Target: $249.99 Walmart: $249
Best PS4 Accessories Deals
- NEW – Logitech – G29 Driving Force Racing Wheel for PlayStation 3 and PlayStation 4 – Black – (typically $399.99) – Amazon: $199.99 / B&H: $299.99 / Best Buy: $199.99 / Walmart: $245
- Sony Playstation 4 DualShock 4 Controller, Midnight Blue – $69 – Best Buy: (save up to $20) / Walmart: $39.99
Video Game Deals
- PS4 VIDEO GAME SALES – up to $30 off titles like FIFA 20, Gears 5 ($60 to $35), Call of Duty: Modern Warfare ($60 to $38), Marvel’s Spiderman ($40 to $19), Red Dead Redemption 2 ($60 to $39), Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order ($60 to $45) and more – Amazon / Best Buy / Costco: (members only) / Target / Walmart
My PS4 daily deals guide will be updated regularly with new deals and price changes, so be sure to bookmark this page.
___
Follow Gordon on Facebook
My Daily Deal Guides on Forbes
Apple Sales Alert: AirPods Pro, iPad, iPhone, New MacBook Pro Best Deals
Amazon Sale Alert: Here Are The Best New Deals [Updates]
PS4 Sale Alert: Here Are The Best PlayStation Deals
Walmart Sale Alert: AirPods, iPhones, Xbox, PS4, 4K TV Deals Beat Black Friday
” readability=”32.150532654006″>
The Sony PlayStation 4 is breaking sales records and these have been helped by the console’s impressive holiday season sales going from strength-to-strength. PS4 Slim and PS4 Pro deals are hitting Black Friday lows and, in some cases, beating them. So here are the latest deals you need to know about.
Tip: bookmark this article because it will be updated daily.
Sony’s PS4 Pro savings are available across many stores right now
Sony
Forbes
Best PS4 Pro Deals
- PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB Console – Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Bundle – (typically $399.99) – Amazon: $353.99 / B&H: $375.99. (12/27 – $23 price reduction) / Best Buy: $399.99 / Costco: Additional Controller, Spiderman GOTY Game + 3-Month Playstation Plus Membership: $479.99 (members only) / Target: $399.99 / Walmart: $349
Best PS4 Slim Deals
Best PS4 Accessories Deals
- NEW – Logitech – G29 Driving Force Racing Wheel for PlayStation 3 and PlayStation 4 – Black – (typically $399.99) – Amazon: $199.99 / B&H: $299.99 / Best Buy: $199.99 / Walmart: $245
- Sony Playstation 4 DualShock 4 Controller, Midnight Blue – $69 – Best Buy: (save up to $20) / Walmart: $39.99
Video Game Deals
- PS4 VIDEO GAME SALES – up to $30 off titles like FIFA 20, Gears 5 ($60 to $35), Call of Duty: Modern Warfare ($60 to $38), Marvel’s Spiderman ($40 to $19), Red Dead Redemption 2 ($60 to $39), Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order ($60 to $45) and more – Amazon / Best Buy / Costco: (members only) / Target / Walmart
My PS4 daily deals guide will be updated regularly with new deals and price changes, so be sure to bookmark this page.
___
Follow Gordon on Facebook
My Daily Deal Guides on Forbes
Apple Sales Alert: AirPods Pro, iPad, iPhone, New MacBook Pro Best Deals
Amazon Sale Alert: Here Are The Best New Deals [Updates]
PS4 Sale Alert: Here Are The Best PlayStation Deals
Walmart Sale Alert: AirPods, iPhones, Xbox, PS4, 4K TV Deals Beat Black Friday