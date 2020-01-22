Public Health Experts Say Coronavirus Exposure May Be Wider Than China Admits

Chinese authorities have so far said that nearly 500 people have become infected and 17 people have died from the mysterious SARS-like disease, which has now spread to five other countries including the U.S.

The government on Wednesday officially quarantined Wuhan, the city of nearly 9 million people where the virus originated, shutting down all public transportation in a bid to stop the spread of the virus.

For its part, the Chinese government has reportedly dismissed claims of a cover-up in the number of coronavirus cases being reported, but many experts are skeptical over whether the government is being fully transparent about the severity of the disease.

China has a history of underreporting health scandals, most notably the government’s attempts to cover up an outbreak of SARS in 2002, which eventually infected around 8,000 people and killed nearly 800.

There is also evidence of growing panic in China: Concerned citizens have been asking questions on social media and some local journalists have been stopped from reporting on the pneumonia-like virus.

What’s more, there have been several reports of other people who appear to have died from coronavirus but were not included in the Chinese government’s official tally, according to the Washington Post.

new report on Wednesday estimated that the true figure for people infected in the city of Wuhan alone was 4,000—and could be as high as 9,700 in the worst case scenario.

Crucial quote: “The Imperial College estimates are based on modeling the epidemic and are updated as new data becomes available, so the true number of cases may be greater or lower,” says Dr. James Shepherd, an associate professor of internal medicine (infectious diseases) at the Yale School of Medicine. “I would say that China appears to have learned a lesson from the SARS outbreak,” he describes, pointing out that they reported this virus in a “much speedier fashion”—operating rapidly to develop a diagnostic test based on the DNA sequence of the new virus—and are collaborating with other countries and international agencies.

What to watch for: While the first case of coronavirus in Wuhan was reported by Chinese media on December 8, Chinese authorities appear to have delayed their announcements. The government did not put out an official notice about the disease until December 31, did not confirm the first death until January 12—days after the fact—and did not confirm its first case outside Wuhan until January 20 (days after it had already reached other countries). The coronavirus outbreak is an extremely sensitive matter for President Xi Jinping and China’s ruling Communist Party that could have political ramifications. The rapid spread of the mysterious new virus comes at an inopportune time: China is experiencing rising food prices and a slowing economy, not to mention trade tensions with the U.S. and political challenges in Hong Kong.

