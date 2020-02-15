Race For Final Champions League Spot Heats Up After Manchester City Ban

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 01: Adama Traore of Wolverhampton Wanderers is challenged by Harry … [+] Maguire of Manchester United during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Old Trafford on February 01, 2020 in Manchester, United Kingdom. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

When Everton lost 5-2 to local rivals Liverpool back in December, they fell to 18th in the Premier League table, and relegation looked a real concern. Now, after a strong run under new boss Carlo Ancelotti, Toffees fans might just be dreaming of a Champions League spot.

That’s because on Friday, UEFA handed Manchester City with an unwanted Valentines’ Day gift: a two year ban from the Champions League. Manchester City will appeal this ruling, and that appeals process could well mean the ban is not applied to the Champions League next season.

But if it does apply, then UEFA rules dictate that their spot in the Champions League will go to whichever team finishes fifth in the Premier League.

Liverpool have this season’s Premier League title all but sown up and Leicester and Manchester City will probably make up the top three, but with just six points at the time of writing separating Chelsea in fourth place from Manchester United in ninth, there are still six clubs vying for what could be the final two Champions League spots.

With the same few teams often dominating the Premier League’s four Champions League spots year after year, Manchester City’s ban could be the best chance that clubs like Sheffield United, Wolverhampton Wanderers, and even Everton have of playing in the Champions League.

Chelsea

After a strong start to the season Chelsea have picked up just 15 points in their last 13 games, and even though they are still fourth in the table, their Champions League spot is anything but secure. They are still two points ahead of fifth and could extend that lead if they win their game in hand against Manchester United on Monday night, but if their poor form continues then they could fall out of the top five. They could do with Tammy Abraham finding his shooting boots – the Chelsea striker has just two Premier League goals in his last ten appearances.

Sheffield United

Despite the lowest wage bill in the Premier League, Sheffield United could still finish in the top five. The drop-off in form that many had expected has not materialized, and since December 8th only Manchester City and Liverpool have managed to beat the Blades. Sheffield United also strengthened their side in the January transfer window, breaking their club transfer record To bring in Norwegian international Sander Berge from KRC Genk as well as signing Richairo Zivkovic on loan from Chinese side Changchun Yatai and adding some more depth to their defense.

Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur can leapfrog Sheffield United if they come away from Villa Park with all three points on Sunday. They don’t have to play Liverpool or Manchester City again in the league this season, but they do face all of the other sides in the top ten. Tottenham have overachieved this season compared to their expected goals and are missing Harry Kane for possibly the rest of the season. They need new signings Steven Bergwijn and Gedson Fernandes to hit the ground running if they are to get Champions League soccer next season.

Wolverhampton Wanderers

With just one win in their last six matches, Wolverhampton Wanderers are the most off-form side in the mix for the Champions League on paper, but that is partly due to a tough tun of fixtures. Their next six games are much kinder, with five of those games against relegation strugglers. The other match in that run, away at Tottenham Hotspur, could be a huge match for those two sides’ Champions League aspirations.

Everton

Everton’s turn-around under Carlo Ancelotti has been spectacular. They have lost just one of the eight Premier League games that he has been in charge of, and that loss was to Manchester City. But they are still outsiders for a top-five finish, mainly due to what is coming up around the corner.

In their final 13 games of the season, they have to face every side in the top 10 except for Manchester City, and they face six of those top-ten sides in their next seven matches. Ancelotti’s appointment was followed by a relatively easy run of games that may have exaggerated his impact at the club, and collapses like the one Everton saw against Newcastle United, where they conceded two goals at the death to draw a game they looked like having in the bag, shows there is still a lot of work to be done at Goodison Park.

Manchester United

After a poor start to the season, Manchester United actually put together a good run in November and December, and it briefly looked like they had turned a corner. But since the start of January, the only Premier League game they have won was against bottom-of-the-league Norwich City, and they haven’t even scored a goal in their other four Premier League matches.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has got some stick for mentioning his side’s expected goals, but they do have the biggest gap between points based on expected goals and actual points in the whole league. While not too much weight should be put on that particular statistic, it could suggest that Manchester United are a little bit better than their league position.

A more worrying statistic for United fans is their open-play shooting distance. Only Newcastle United have a longer average shooting distance than Manchester United, which suggests they aren’t creating enough quality chances.

They might be off-form and without their star striker Marcus Rashford, but along with Wolves, Manchester United probably have the easiest run-in of Champions League contenders. Once they get to April, they have six games in a row against bottom-half sides before a trip to Leicester to finish off the season. With only four points separating Manchester United from Sheffield United in fifth, if Manchester United can improve between now and the end of the season, they are still in with a great shout of Champions League soccer next season.

