Real Madrid Won The Battle But Can They Win The War?

Sergio Ramos was victorious against FC Barcelona in the second El Clasico of the season. (Photo by … [+] Alejandro Rios/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

Getty Images

As El Clasico matches go, it was far from a ‘classic,’ but Real Madrid certainly deserved their victory over Barcelona on Sunday night.

The blaugranes were toothless for the most part, and not even the usually reliable Lionel Messi could bale them out of trouble.

It was 2-0 to Los Blancos, it could’ve been more. Yes, the visitors had chances too, but they were fleeting. What’s worse is, as Gerard Pique alluded to after the match, this is one of the worst Real side’s in recent memory.

If Barcelona can’t beat them when they’re nowhere close to the side they once were, when Zinedine Zidane and Co. bossed Europe with three consecutive Champions Leagues, then what does that say about the Catalans?!

It’s the first time in five league attempts at the Santiago Bernabeu that the hosts have actually taken all three points, and in so doing, it pushed Real Madrid back to the top of the La Liga table.

Zidane won the tactical battle against a coach in Quique Setien that is the only opposition coach to beat the Frenchman twice.

On the night, Setien’s tactics were far too conservative, players were – again – being played out of position, and Zidane, not known for his tactical acumen, took full advantage.

Having won the battle, the question to be asked now is whether he can win the war?

The win only puts Real Madrid one point ahead of Barcelona, so it’s hardly a title winning position with 12 games left of the season, but the difference in defensive numbers is marked.

Real have only conceded 17 in the league all season which is the best in the division. Compare that to Barca’s 31.

It’s blindingly obvious where the failings are for the team at Camp Nou, and things won’t really get any easier for them in the upcoming league fixtures.

Real Sociedad are up next and whilst they’re down in sixth, they’ve impressed everyone with their brand of football in 2019/20, and present a real threat to the Catalans.

Away games at Celta Vigo and Sevilla won’t be easy, and Setien’s side can expect a couple of real battles against Atletico Madrid and Espanyol at Camp Nou.

Having already lost five matches, they simply can’t afford to slip up again. When has a league ever had a champion that’s lost as many?!

Real Madrid have what might be termed awkward fixtures, against Real Betis, Valencia and perhaps Granada, but, importantly, teams are still not scoring against them.

They could probably afford to slip up again and still win the title at a relative canter.

The only thing that could undermine their charge to the championship at this stage is complacency or a run of injuries to key players. Let’s not forget that Eden Hazard wasn’t even on the pitch against Barcelona.

Real aren’t strong enough to win the Champions League, but that’s ok, given it was a stated aim of Zidane’s to win LaLiga in 2019/20.

Were they to be knocked out by Man City in the middle of March, it would probably be a blessing rather than a curse.

In conclusion, there’s every chance Real Madrid will win the war as well… and Barcelona have only got themselves to blame.

