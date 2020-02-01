Reclaiming Your Stolen Crypto – A Fresh But Blurry Service From Coinfirm

Reclaim Crypto represents a new service from Coinfirm in partnership with Kroll, that claims to … [+] provide help to users who’s virtual assets have been misappropriated due to Fraud, Hacks or Platform Theft.

Following a recent Crypto-Crime report in 2019 the value of $11,5 billion of cryptocurrency transactions have been misappropriated, which is an equivalent to the government budget of Latvia.

These seemingly high number might still account for less than 2% of predicted costs of total cybercrime anticipated to reach $6 trillion by 2021 of which the majority is laundered with traditional financial providers.

Until today, Crypto-crime victims had little luck to reclaim their stolen, lost and defrauded Crypto funds. With the release of the ’Reclaim-Crypto’ service, the founders behind the London based Blockchain analytics company Coinifirm and the corporate investigators and risk consulting company Kroll hope to provide a helping hand to both victims and members of law enforcement. However big the need for an effective solution in the space of Blockchain-based investigations, the details of the investigations, fees and process are yet to be clarified.

There have been hundreds of variations of financial scams that include cryptocurrencies in recent years but Coinfirm’s service claims to combine traditional methods of investigations performed by Kroll with Blockchain Analysis Tools. However small the chance might be to reclaim misappropriated Cryptocurrencies, it offers the end-user an alternative way to take action besides awaiting steps being taken from national law enforcement agencies.

Besides organised groups which are believed to have defrauded at least $1 billion each. For a long period, some of the most common scams, which involved the average Joe, have been collecting hundreds of Euro and included for example: rent-offers of fully furnished dream apartments in Berlin, London or Stockholm offering unprecedented low rent. The scam has been using both lack of affordable housing in European capitals, greed and involved social engineering.

The scammers claimed that they, as landlords had to urgently move away oversees because of (fill in any logical reason), it forces them to rent out the apartment cheaply as soon as possible. Ones engaged into electronic communication, the suspect pretending to be an apartment owner, stated that he or she is currently moving abroad and transfer their bank accounts overseas so they can only accept a ‘reservation fee’ in cryptocurrencies of couple hundreds Euro. There has been always a fake sense of urgency, in statements underlining that there are multiple tenants queuing for this lucrative apartment and it is first come first serve basis, the reservation payment has to be transferred nearly immediately. To reserve a dream apartment at bargain prices, the potential tenants registered with cryptocurrency brokers, verified their identity, stated the cryptocurrency wallet address of the fraudulent landlord and most likely – never saw their money again.

As of today, even if victims reported cases to different representatives of law enforcement as Cryptocurrency transactions performed on the Blockchain are irreversible and the user willingly identified themselves and exchanged fiat to Crypto, the compliance teams of Cryptocurrency brokers had to issue statements displaying the time stamp of the transaction, the ID number and the Crypto wallet to which the funds have been sent. Such statement meant and still mean often dead-ends for less experienced police investigators.

Unless the transaction has not been executed yet by Cryptocurrency brokers, which happens more often than users might assume any refund or chargeback requests remained pointless as the users have willingly engaged in the transaction and Blockchain being a digital infrastructure doesn’t have a customer service or a technical possibility to perform refunds.

However, as the cryptocurrencies with the largest market cap remain pseudo-anonymous each transaction can be tracked on pages like Wallet Explorer or Blockchain as the fraudsters would like to exchange the funds back to fiat-currency, there is still a chance of recovering the funds.

As Blockchain explorers are difficult to navigate for unexperienced users, companies like Chainanalysis, Elliptic, Coinfirm or many others spotted a business opportunity for ’trusted partners ’to report fraudulent cryptocurrency wallets in which fraudsters have been collecting their funds. Ones such wallet address is being reported to such services whenever a user would like to cash-out Crypto to Fiat, the brokerage services using such ‘Blockchain Analysis Tools’ are able to block such transactions and freeze the funds and with the help of law-enforcement return the funds back to potential victims. Such cases remain rare but are not uncommon.

’Reclaim Crypto’ on the other hand encourages the user to submit their claims for nearly all 1300+ pseudo-anonymous Cryptocurrencies served as of today by ’Coinfirm Blockchain Analysis Tool’, the only visible exceptions are being made for full encrypted cryptocurrencies like Monero or Zcash which due to their full anonymity do not leave easily visible and easily accessible traces on the Blockchain.

As investigations on the Blockchain are possible but time-consuming, while investigating hacks or fraud certain cryptocurrency wallets can be identified and connected maybe not immediately to individuals but to reliable platforms like for example. Coinbase, that performs KYC on their users. A potential investigator would have to identify the wallet, connect fraudsters-wallets and connected transactions to dedicated platforms and reach out to their compliance or fraud teams to potentially freeze cash-in or the cash-out possibility of dedicated cryptocurrency wallets. As there is none ‘Table of Contents’ on the Blockchain connecting different cryptocurrency wallets to different providers is way more complicated than the connection between an IP and an Internet Provider for example. Such work requires extensive contacts in the ecosystem, trusted network and official requests via email and is mostly a time-consuming manual work. Very very very time and resource consuming of highly skilled and mostly well compensated investigators.

Following such extensive operating expenses, the size of misappropriated virtual assets reported to ‘Reclaim-Crypto;’ would have to be significant enough to justify investigators work and simply drive in profits for both Coinfirm and its partner Kroll. As Coinfirm’s claims that there is no minimum claim size and they will process any request to provide feedback to law enforcement, users the service remains interesting but doubtable from a business perspective.

Despite repeatable requests, Coinfirm has refused to comment if their product will involve an initial charge, freemium, premium or any other kind of payment requested from the victim – as each review will be subject to individual price assessment. Furthermore, each claim has to be possibly reviewed manually to make sure that the ’real’ victim applies for reimbursement. As of today, Coinifirm’s claim-review-process requires the user to answers 24 form fields and upload documents. Such review process includes open-ended questionnaires, with the need to manually review submitted documents (which in the area of cybercrime are being often forged themselves and require a complex investigation) has to place an operational limits of the number of cases that Coinfirm might be able to handle with 54+ employees in total.

However, despite the complex claim review process, while requested to assess the statistical possibility that the reclaim crypto reported by the users will be recovered, Coinfirm’s Co-Founder remains optimistic:

“Blockchain is the cornerstone of the most transparent financial system ever created. A significant amount of funds should be recoverable, it may, however, take substantial time in many cases, especially considering the weaknesses of different countries’ judicial systems and processes.” Grant Blaisdell, Co-Founder at Coinfirm

From Coinfirm’s perspective, potentially each valid user-claim enriches their database of ‘flagged cryptocurrency wallets’ that allows gaining a competitive advantage in a more and more crowded space of providers offering ‘Blockchain Analysis Tools’. Kroll on the other hand might receive nearly free deal generation and pick cases that would qualify for potential investigations. Both of which seems to be a clear gain for both Coinfirm as well as Kroll.

Despite their gain, in order for Coinfirm to grab a larger part of the $11,5 billion pie of misappropriated crypto funds and the average Joe to receive their reservation-fee for a dream apartment paid in Crypto that turned out to be a fraud, the service still represents a fresh breeze in the dusty area of Blockchain-Investigations.

However fresh the breeze might appeal, the service would clearly benefit from being less blurry as it remains doubtful that the cyber-cavalry of experienced, as well as potentially expensive Kroll investigators, will engage Interpol to help a user that has lost $20 value in crypto to reclaim their funds. Such potential false hope might be specially difficult for users originating from jurisdictions with weaker law enforcement structures as the user fraud might just enrich some databases of private companies instead of getting the help which they desire.

