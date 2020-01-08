Record High 34.9 Million Paid Subscribers Marks SiriusXM Milestone Year

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – A view inside SiriusXM Studios, 2019, in New York City. (Photo by Noam … [+] Galai/Getty Images)

SiriusXM is leading the world’s audio entertainment experience. With a broad range of channels offering ad-free music, sports, talk, comedy, news and exclusive content, it is no wonder the New York-headquartered company recently announced reaching a record-high 34.9 million total paid subscriber base.

Ending 2019 with around 30 million self-pay subscribers means that SiriusXM exceeded its initial subscriber guidance last year. The company also expects to meet, if not exceed, its 2019 guidance for revenue, adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow. Full-year and fourth quarter 2019 financial and operating results are scheduled to be released on February 4, 2020.

According to SiriusXM’s Chief Executive Officer Jim Meyer, 2019 was “a milestone” for the company. His top noted achievements include “a tenth consecutive year of million-plus self-pay net additions,” completion of the Pandora Media acquisition and significant business investments all while yielding a positive return of more than $2 billion to stockholders. According to the company, its total paid subscriber base reached a record-high 34 million at the end of 2018.

Select SiriusXM subscribers enjoy access to Pandora and can create custom music stations with the music streaming platform, known best for its personalized recommendations. While SiriusXM did not disclosed its Pandora listenership, it is no secret that Pandora has been losing listeners due to rising industry competition over recent years.

Pandora held a firm first place in the U.S. since launching in 2000. However, according to eMarketer, in2019 the company garnered 35.4% of U.S. digital audio listeners while Spotify came close behind with 31.9%. Even if Spotify pulls ahead in this respect, Pandora will continue to offer added value for SiriusXM subscribers this year.

Music streaming wars aside, SiriusXM has much to celebrate. The satellite radio company was facing possible bankruptcy years ago before striking a deal in 2009 with Liberty Media Corp., which took over majority control. The corporation owns interests in other media, communications and entertainment businesses attributed to three tracking stock groups: the Liberty SiriusXM Group, the Braves Group and the Formula One Group.

SiriusXM’s forward-looking statements for 2020 call for continued growth, specifically 900,000 more self-pay net subscribers. New partnerships may be the ticket, specifically a collaboration that the company announced with U2 to create an exclusive U2X RADIO Channel for SiriusXM and exclusive content for Pandora listeners. New, exclusive content from Marvel Entertainment and platinum selling recording artist Drake is also set to debut this year across SiriusXM and Pandora.

Diversified services can further drive long-term growth for SiriusXM, which does not fall short on enticing subscribers with more than just audio entertainment. Roadside assistance, vehicle health monitoring, local weather, gas prices and movie times and locations are already on the menu.

The satellite radio company is also elevating its in-vehicle entertainment this year with the launch of a new 360L next generation platform that combines satellite and streaming to offer a more diverse and personalized listening experience. The new service will be available in about 1 million select 2020 GM vehicles including the Cadillac XT6.

I expect that music streaming competition will increase in 2020, and the future leader will be a company that offers not only the best personalized listening experience, but also the most diverse services and exclusive artist collaborations.

