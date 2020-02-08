Record Roundup Volume 2: Is Half-Speed Mastered Vinyl Worth The Extra Cost?

For the second edition of my monthly Record Roundup feature, I’m hitting a few topics. First up is half-speed mastered vinyl, a hot trend for buyers of new records. Also on tap, did you know Pro-Ject is also a record label? And finally, three years with the Crosley C20, an upmarket turntable from a company that helped to make vinyl popular again through its extensive line of affordable record players.

Half-Speed Mastered Vinyl

With the continued growth in popularity of records has come a growth in popularity of a technique to improve sound quality. Half-speed mastered vinyl promises to deliver records that sound superior to traditionally mastered versions. What does the process involve, and why does it produce better sounding records? I’ll let the certificate included in my recently purchased half-speed mastered copy of Ghost in the Machine by The Police do the talking:

This record was pressed from a master cut using a precision technique known as half-speed mastering. The procedure requires the source master and the butting lathe to run at half speed on a specially adapted Neumann VMS-80 lather. This rare and specialized technique transforms difficult to cut high-end frequencies into relatively easy to cut mid-range frequencies. The result is a cut with excellent high frequency response and very solid and stable stereo images. In short, half-speed mastering produces a master of the highest quality that enables the pressing plant to produce a superlative record. Abbey Road Studios

Does all of that actually result in a record that sounds better? In the case of Ghost in the Machine, the half-speed master was selling for $50 at the time I bought it, double the price of the “standard” edition. For that premium, I would hope to see some real difference. I already had a great copy of the record in my collection, so I bought the half-speed mastered version and sat down for some comparison listening.

Ghost in the Machine by The Police, half-speed master vinyl from Abbey Road Studios.

The setup in my office isn’t exactly audiophile territory, but it does a pretty nice job. My primary listening system is a Fluance RT85 turntable connected to a vintage Pioneer SX-6 receiver, driving a pair of PSB Alpha P5 bookshelf speakers. I listened to both copies of Ghost in the Machine several times through. I did find the high frequency response and instrument separation was improved, an effect that was especially noticeable on the intro to “Too Much Information.” Sting’s bass also seemed more refined on the half-speed master. Was there an improvement in the stereo imaging? To be honest, I didn’t really notice a big difference there…

This is only one record, and a growing number of classic albums have been getting the half-speed mastering treatment. It’s also a single listening system — an audiophile setup could undoubtably make more of the source material. However, based on my experience with Ghost in the Machine, I’m not going to run out and replace anything in my record collection with a half-speed mastered version. That being said, if it comes to buying an album that I don’t already own, if there’s a half-speed mastered version available, that’s probably the route I would take.

Pro-Ject is a Record Label

Jazzy Zoetrope (7RAY featuring Triple Ace) from Pro-Ject.

Pro-ject, the famed Austrian turntable manufacturer, is also a record label. Who knew? The company sent me a copy of a double-album; one disc recorded live at Pro-Ject headquarters and the other at Vienna’s Studio Baumgarten. Jazzy Zoetrope (7RAY featuring Triple Ace), is a jazz performance recorded using vintage analog equipment from beginning to end. The results are pressed on 180g vinyl by Austria’s AUSTROVINYL. Jazz isn’t my thing, but the Pro-Ject record is pretty special and a great way to show off the capabilities of your sound system.

Pro-Ject is also a record label.

Three Years With the Crosley C20

In 2017, I published a review of the C20, an upscale turntable from Crosley. While the company was famous for record players that often cost under $100, the C20 was priced at $559 — a big move that signalled the company’s intentions to snag record fans who were ready to move up to more capable gear for their record collections.

The Crosley C20 turntable, with acrylic platter and Zebrano wood veneer.

Crosley partnered with Pro-Ject on the C20, and it included premium components including a solid MDF plinth, an S-shaped aluminum tonearm with sapphire bearings, a built-in Phono stage with USB and Line output, an 11-3/4-inch solid acrylic platter, and a pre-mounted Ortofon OM10 cartridge. The most striking feature was visual: the plinth was covered in genuine Zebrano wood veneer.

I still have this turntable in my test setup. The biggest knock against it for mixed use is the need to manually adjust the belt when switching between 45s and albums — for that reason, it stays on album duty. It is perhaps the most forgiving turntable in my collection when it comes to used records. Vinyl with slight scratches that may skip on other turntables will often play with just a slight pop on the C20. And despite dozens of turntables and record players coming through my office for evaluation since I first tested the Crosley C20, I’ve yet to find one that is quite so striking looking — the black aluminum hardware, acrylic platter and zebrano wood make for a true classic.

The Crosley C20 is now discontinued, but if you can find one for sale, it’s well worth considering.

