Red Sox Owners Try to Preach Optimism In Annual ‘State Of The Team’ Address

FT. MYERS, FL – FEBRUARY 17: President & CEO Sam Kennedy, Chairman Tom Werner, Fenway Sports Group … [+] Partner Linda Pizzuti Henry, and Principal Owner John Henry of the Boston Red Sox attend a team meeting before a team workout on February 17, 2020 at jetBlue Park at Fenway South in Fort Myers, Florida. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images)

Getty Images

It is a rite of Spring Training that the Red Sox owners hold their own news conference declaring optimism for the upcoming season. On Monday, they tried to do exactly that. As you might imagine, after trading away two of their best players, that message sounded hollow. The good news is that this year it’ll be a lot easier to get into Fenway Park.

Last week, new Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom said, ‘I certainly think it’s reasonable to think we’ll be worse without them,’ referring to Mookie Betts and David Price who were traded away last week. Today, Red Sox owners John Henry and Tom Werner were in damage control trying to explain that comment, even though the comment was true and accurate.

FORT MYERS, FL – FEBRUARY 18: Boston Red Sox owners Tom Werner, left, and John Henry discuss the … [+] state of the Red Sox after attending a spring training workout in Fort Myers, Florida on February 18, 2019. (Staff Photo By Christopher Evans/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images)

MediaNews Group via Getty Images

John Henry started today’s presser by reading a statement that lasted about six minutes. His intentions were good, but not well executed. Henry rambled on about his days as a kid rooting for the St. Louis Cardinals. ‘Before Tom (Red Sox owner Tom Werner), Sam (Red Sox President Sam Kennedy) or I ever dreamed of owning a Major League Baseball club, we were baseball fans, like you. I grew up a fan of the St. Louis Cardinals. My favorite player was Stan Musial. My heart would have broken if Stan the Man had ever been traded – for any reason.’

I felt badly for John Henry because he seems to be out of touch. Red Sox fans don’t really care about his days as a child. They want a rational reason for trading away the team’s best player along with arguably their best pitcher. Red Sox nation will never get a good enough reason to justify a trade so lopsided in favor of the Dodgers, except that it was done to save money.

FORT MYERS, FL – FEBRUARY 18: Boston Red Sox owner John Henry shakes hands with fans during a spring … [+] training workout in Fort Myers, Florida on February 18, 2019. (Staff Photo By Christopher Evans/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images)

MediaNews Group via Getty Images

John Henry then tried to compare this trade to sending away Nomar Garciaparra in 2004. ‘Some of you no doubt felt the same way in 2004 when we traded Nomar, who like Mookie was a hugely popular, homegrown player.’ This comment again screamed ‘out of touch.’ As popular as Nomar once was, he had become a prima donna and the Red Sox did very well in that trade acquiring shortstop Orlando Cabrera, who was a better defensive player than Nomar as well as first baseman Doug Mientkiewicz, another very good defensive player.

You can never judge a trade immediately. The Nomar trade turned out to be genius as the Red Sox had plenty of hitting on that 2004 team with Manny Ramirez and David Ortiz. And, oh ya, the Red Sox went on to win their first World Series in 86 years. Trading away Mookie Betts and David Price for three young players has simply no chance of ever evening out. These two trades have very little in common.

Henry again tried to compare his days as a Cardinals fan to today’s Red Sox fans. I won’t even quote him, because it’s not worth your time to read it. Henry and Werner said how this trade was one of the toughest things they have ever done. That rang a little hollow as they did not totally admit that it was a deal made solely to reduce payroll.

The three members of Red Sox management continued to spew the company line, ‘We expect to be competitive.’ That is their hope. They also said that they received substantial value in the trade. The more they talked, the deeper the hole.

FT. MYERS, FL – FEBRUARY 17: Eduardo Rodriguez #57 and J.D. Martinez #28 of the Boston Red Sox pose … [+] for a photograph during a team meeting before a team workout on February 17, 2020 at jetBlue Park at Fenway South in Fort Myers, Florida. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images)

Getty Images

There was some good news. The team’s designated hitter JD Martinez continued to deny any knowledge of stealing signs. Red Sox President Sam Kennedy said that there has been a 15% drop in ticket sales. That is not good news for the Red Sox, but good news for all of those fans who want to go to Fenway to watch a game.

DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 17: Track workers attend to Ryan Newman, driver of the #6 Koch … [+] Industries Ford, following a crash during the NASCAR Cup Series 62nd Annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 17, 2020 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Getty Images

If you think the day could not have gotten any worse for Red Sox ownership, it did. The Nascar car that they co-own was winning the Daytona 500 until the final lap when the car got into a serious crash. The driver, Ryan Newman, was hospitalized with serious, but not life threatening injuries.

Source