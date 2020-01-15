Red Sox Plead To ‘Reserve Judgment’ On Cheating Investigation

BOSTON, MA – JANUARY 15: Principal owner John Henry and Chairman Tom Werner of the Boston Red Sox … [+] address the media during a press conference addressing the departure of manager Alex Cora on January 15, 2020 at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images)

This afternoon, Red Sox management sent as strong of a message as they could without being able to actually utter the words of the message. Those words might have been, ‘We are not guilty’ or ‘We are certainly not nearly as guilty as the Houston Astros.’ Behind that guilt was their now former manager, Alex Cora, who admitted to them that he ‘was in the middle’ of the cheating while with the Astros.

With the Red Sox being investigated for breaking baseball’s rules of stealing signs using electronic equipment, the team is not allowed to comment on the ongoing investigation. In fact, Red Sox owner John Henry said that it is ‘unfortunate that we cannot comment on the investigation.’ Instead, he said that ‘we ask our fans to reserve judgment until Major League Baseball finishes their investigation.’ That was a line that was repeated at least six times at today’s news conference.

BOSTON, MA – OCTOBER 13:

Many people are expecting the same kind of results for the Red Sox investigation as the investigation into the Houston Astros ‘cheating scandal.’ That resulted in two one-year suspensions of the Astros’ Manager and General Manager, both of whom were then fired by the team. The Astros were also fined the maximum allowed, five million dollars, and had four top draft picks taken from them. By the tone of today’s presser, the Red Sox do not expect similar results.

Red Sox minority owner Tom Werner said that yesterday was a ‘difficult day.’ Werner said that the meeting management had with Cora was to figure out what was best for the team. Werner said that Cora admitted that he was in the middle of the the cheating scandal when he was a bench coach with the Astros and apologized for embarrassing the Red Sox.

BOSTON, MA – JANUARY 15:

Red Sox President Sam Kennedy Attempted to emphasize made that yesterday’s parting of the ways with manager Alex Cora was not a ‘firing.’ After a long meeting with Cora yesterday, Kennedy said the two sides came to a ‘mutual agreement’ that Cora leaving would be the best thing for the Red Sox.

If Cora ever needs character witnesses he could call upon Henry, Werner and Kennedy, who were all effusive in their praise of Cora. Cora may want to remember that, because he is looking at a lengthy suspension, at the very least, from Major League Baseball. After seeing Cora’s name mentioned 11 times in the investigation of the Astros, Cora’s suspension will probably be longer than one year.

Red Sox new General Manager Chaim Bloom was asked about when a new manager would be in place. No timetable was given, but Bloom did say that the new manager could come from the present coaching staff.

FT. MYERS, FL – MARCH 6:

All signs point to 63-year-old Ron Roenike as the odds on favorite. Roenicke is the only coach on Cora’s old staff who has managerial experience, leading the Milwaukee Brewers from 2011-2015. With Spring Training just four weeks away, I would expect the move to name Roenicke as the team’s new manager to happen in the next week.

Red Sox Owner Tom Werner made sure to emphasize ownership’s expectations to compete in 2020, while admitting that they underachieved in 2019. ‘We have a very talented team.’

So in conclusion, Red Sox management asked Red Sox nation to ‘reserve judgment’ until MLB’s investigation is complete. Alex Cora was not ‘fired,’ though he admitted being in the middle of the Astros cheating scandal. And look for Ron Roenicke to be named the new Red Sox manager. And, oh ya, spring training begins in just four weeks.

And when asked if the Red Sox won the 2018 World Series ‘fair and square’, John Henry, Tom Werner and Sam Kennedy in unison said Yes, with Kennedy adding, ‘absolutely’!

