‘Red Table Talk: The Estefans’ Part Of 3-Year Facebook Watch Renewal Deal With Jada Pinkett Smith

Emily, Lili and Gloria Estefan at the grand opening of the Estefan Kitchen restaurant in 2017 in … [+] Miami. (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Three generations of Estefan women will host a talk-show spinoff of Jada Pinkett Smith’s hit Facebook Watch series Red Table Talk.

Grammy-award winning singer-songwriter and entrepreneur Gloria Estefan, her daughter, aspiring musician Emily and her niece and Univision show host Lili Estefan will tackle conversations about social, personal and family issues and talk with celebrity guests and experts on Red Table Talk: The Estefans, following in the footsteps of the Pinkett Smith original series.

Red Table Talk: The Estefans, which will take place in Miami, is part of a Facebook Watch three-year deal with Pinkett Smith and Westbrook Studios, her company with husband Will Smith. The deal also keeps her daytime Emmy-nominated Facebook Watch original series Red Table Talk, currently in its second season, on the platform with new episodes streaming through 2022, featuring the actress as host and executive producer, her daughter Willow and mother Adrienne Banfield Norris, known as “Gammy.”

“I’m incredibly proud of Red Table Talk, and thrilled to build upon this franchise with my family and with Gloria, Emily and Lili,” says Pinkett Smith. “Red Table Talk has created a space to have open, honest and healing conversations around social and topical issues, and what’s most powerful for me is hearing people’s stories and engaging with our fans in such a tangible way on the Facebook Watch platform. I’m excited to see the Estefans put their spin on the franchise and take it to new places.”

Pinkett Smith will executive produce Red Table Talk: The Estefans with Gloria Estefan.

“I’m incredibly excited to carry the Red Table Talk torch with my family in Miami,” says Estefan. “Jada and I have spoken about this a lot and feel my daughter, niece and I can tackle issues important to us and our fans with a new and fresh voice. Jada has done this incredibly and continues to do with her family in their candid, intimate, and groundbreaking conversations at the iconic Red Table.”

The pick-up of Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talk – featuring an African-American celebrity family – and Facebook Watch’s expansion of the franchise to include the greenlighting of a Latino celebrity family – with the high-profile Estefans – says a lot about how diversity on a social platform adds value and can attract a broader audience – something broadcast networks still need to work on when it comes to talk shows.

While The View and The Talk have regularly had African-American hosts, none have included Latinas in a permanent role. The View only added Rosie Perez as a host in 2015 after 17 years on the air. Perez lasted less than a year. ABC then brought in political commentator Ana Navarro as Friday co-host at the end of 2018, but she’s only on the show once a week.

As viewing habits change and social media platforms eliminate barriers to entry, they’re attracting audiences that don’t find content suited to their needs on linear television.

Despite the social advantage of the medium, Facebook Watch has struggled to gain traction with scripted content. That could be in part, because many don’t even know the Facebook-operated video-on-demand service exists. Last year, a media research group reported that only half of Facebook users had ever heard of it.

But Facebook Watch has given Red Table Talk, which has over seven million followers, the platform to thrive.

“Red Table Talk is a shining example of how content, community and conversation come together on Facebook Watch,” states Mina Lefevre, Head of Development & Programming, Facebook Watch. “We’re proud to keep this conversation going around topics our fans care about.”

Source