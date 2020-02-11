Home Technology Redbox Launches A Free Live TV Streaming Service
Technology

Redbox Launches A Free Live TV Streaming Service

February 11, 2020
Redbox is entering the live TV streaming arena with the launch of a free, ad-supported service on its website and apps. It's available to a limited number of people for now, but will be rolling out across the US soon.

You won’t need to sign up or log in to watch “dozens of popular channels like TMZ, USA Today and FailArmy.” Redbox is also offering Now This News and Food 52 channels as well as a number of its own, which it says include “hand-picked collections of our personal favorites.” You can expect plenty of movies, shows and clip compilations on the service.

The service will augment Redbox On Demand, the digital rental platform Redbox launched in 2017. But the company is entering a crowded marketplace with its live TV offering. It’ll face a battle for attention from similar services such as Pluto TV, Roku Channel, Plex, IMDb TV, Tubi and Crackle Plus.

Still, having another option to view live TV is welcome, especially if you’re in the mood for some Family Feud or Unsolved Mysteries.

Inside The 2015 E3 Electronic Entertainment Expo

A Redbox video games rental kiosk is demonstrated before the opening the E3 Electronic Entertainment … [+] Expo in Los Angeles, California, U.S., on Tuesday, June 16, 2015. E3, a trade show for computer and video games, draws professionals to experience the future of interactive entertainment as well as to see new technologies and never-before-seen products. Photographer: Patrick T. Fallon/Bloomberg

© 2015 Bloomberg Finance LP

