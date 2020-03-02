Remembering Jack Welch

The eyes have it. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for LinkedIn)

I interviewed Jack Welch once and he scared the crap out of me.

With the passing of Welch, the legendary former CEO of General Electric, many people will write of his brilliant business strategizing, his relentless ruthlessness to refine and upgrade both the company and its employees and his track record in building perhaps the last great American conglomerate.

But for those who worked for, with or even against Welch – or in my case, those journalists who interviewed him – there was something else about him that will forever be remembered. He could attack you and intimidate you perhaps better than anybody else in his kind of position.

I got the chance to see that side of Jack Welch in 1978 when the company was celebrating what turned out to be one of several 100th anniversaries, this one marking the founding of the Edison Electric Co., one of the predecessors of the modern GE. At that time Welch was not yet president of the entire company, just running a large division that included GE’s still-sizable consumer products businesses, including major appliances, smaller kitchen and household appliances and lighting.

As a reporter for the business magazine HFD (originally Home Furnishings Daily but still going by its initials even though it was by then a weekly print publication), we arranged to interview Welch at the company’s Connecticut headquarters.

In doing some preparation for the interview, I came across something that referred to Welch’s steel-blue eyes and how they were a force to be reckoned with. I made a mental note and hoped I wouldn’t do or say anything to bring them out.

On the day of the interview, we – photographer, my boss who was very interested in meeting Welch and myself – were ushered into Welch’s office, big and impressive but not ostentatious if memory serves me well.

Most of the interview was pretty standard about GE milestones, its place in American business and its future. He was straight-forward without being curt, charming without being obsequious and informative without getting caught up in the minutiae.

He also spoke with a slight stutter. This was something I didn’t expect, having never seen or heard mention of it before. It never stopped him from making his points and, in hindsight, in never stopped him from soon becoming the most important businessman in the world.

It wasn’t until one of my final questions that I truly met the Jack Welch others had talked about. The question had to do with the role of American industry and whether it had fallen behind other global powers, specifically Japan, which at the time was on the ascent as an international business powerhouse.

Welch leaned forward in his chair, coming half-way across his desk (probably more figuratively than literally) and proceeded to tell me not only how wrong my question was – and seemingly how wrong I was – but why American business was never better and would continue to dominate the global economy.

The more he talked, the lower I sank in my chair, all the while eyes down, furiously trying to scribble his words into my reporter’s notebook. It was only when I looked up as we were both catching our breath that I saw them: those incredibly vibrant, steel blue eyes staring directly at me. Neither Goldfinger’s laser nor Superman’s X-ray vision had anything on those eyes.

After some face-saving closing pleasantries the interview was over and we left, returning back to Manhattan. Not too long afterwards, Welch was named CEO of General Electric and went on to have one of the most glorious careers in American business history.

Some 20 years later when he was getting ready to retire I sent him a letter requesting another interview and as was his hallmark throughout his career, I received a hand-written response on my original letter thanking me for the offer but respectively declining. I doubt Jack Welch remembered that original interview decades before. But I sure did.

Those eyes are now closed but I can still see them…as bright and penetrating as any lightbulb the General Electric Co. ever made.

