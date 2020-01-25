Remembering Leila Janah

Leila Janah

Samasource

It’s hard to imagine a person who was more practically optimistic than Leila Janah, who, I’m sad to write, died at the age of 37 from a rare cancer, Epithelioid Sarcoma. I’ve spent the last half day since news broke of her passing reading the eulogies pouring in on social media, from tech luminaries to journalists, saddened at the loss of such a warm and inspirational figure.

I wanted to share just one of the many things that I learned from Leila. I was fortunate to have gotten to work with one of her organizations on a small pilot project this last year and glean a lesson that will stick with me.

Leila had a rare and widely beloved talent of helping the least fortunate people share in the prosperity of technological progress. In a global economy besieged by difficult tradeoffs, Leila would come up with these wildly innovative social enterprises that dared to bet that everyone could benefit from and contribute to a brighter future.

It was an unexpected lesson. Especially since the backlash against the tech industry, I spend much of my professional life navigating what kinds of projects and ideas will conflict with different ideological groups. Tech projects are a minefield these days.

But, I could talk about Leila’s hybrid social impact company, Samasource, to anyone: libertarian conservatives, bureaucrats at small city agencies, or even folks who didn’t care much at all about technology or economics. Almost universally, folks would have this kind of dumbfounded look, pause to take in the idea of her nonprofit, and then want to learn more.

Leila’s motto at Samasource was “Give work”. She believed that the best thing you can do to help the global poor, especially women, was to leverage their time and talent. Work is dignity. Work is empowerment. Work is inclusion. And, Samasource made the very real case that everyone could contribute by going into the most ravaged places on earth, connect them to the Internet, and pay them to provide services to the biggest tech companies in the world. Toward the end, Samasource employed employed people from underserved areas to train artificial intelligence algorithms.

I work on a pilot with Samaschool, a non-profit program which teaches primarily low-income workers how to use freelance work to find financial stability or learn new skills through paid job experience. It’s the only organization I know where city governments officially direct welfare recipients who want to learn how to use flexible work to improve their circumstances.

AI, globalization, freelancing—all these topics are at the heart of the tech industry’s fiercest ethical battles and yet Leila had a compassion and force of intellect to find products that seem to defy otherwise unavoidable controversy.

I used to follow this adage that if you weren’t doing something controversial you weren’t doing something interesting, but Leila showed me that sometimes the most impactful ideas can be universally beloved by including a range of people that we didn’t even think could all benefit from something.

There’s so much more I could say about Leila; she was warm, fiercely independent, joyful, creative— and, if you scan social media you’ll see your fair share of people extolling those virtues. It’s hard to encapsulate the force that she was.

We will miss her.

Source