Renée Zellweger Wins Best Actress Oscar For Her Role In ‘Judy’

Renée Zellweger has won Best Actress at the 92nd Academy Awards for her portrayal of Judy Garland in Judy.

This is the second Oscar and fourth nomination for Zellwerger. She won a Best Supporting Actress statue in 2004 for her role in Cold Mountain. She’s also been nominated twice for Best Actress in the past, for Bridget Jones’ Diary (2002) and Chicago (2003).

In her speech, the 50-year-old actor talked about the importance of heroes and dedicated her win to Garland, the famed actor, singer, and dancer, who died of a drug overdose when she was just 47.

“And, no, Judy Garland did not receive this honor in her time,” said Zellweger, in her soft Texas accent. “I am certain that this moment is an extension of the celebration of her legacy that began on set, and is also representative of the fact that her legacy of unique exceptionalism and inclusivity.

“You are certainly among the heroes who unite and define us, and this is certainly for you.”

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: Renée Zellweger attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at … [+] Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Getty Images

She called her work on Judy, “One of the the most special and meaningful experiences of my life.”

Read an exclusive interview with Zellwerger about her experience playing Judy Garland.

Earlier in the awards season, Zellweger also won a Golden Globe, BAFA, and SAG award for the same role. She was favorited to win tonight. This was truly a comeback story, as the actress took a six-year break from her profession from 2010 to 2016.

The other nominees for Best Actress at the Oscars this year included:

Cynthia Erivo, “Harriet”

Scarlett Johansson, “Marriage Story”

Saoirse Ronan, “Little Women”

Charlize Theron, “Bombshell”

Zellweger thanked each of the other nominees in her speech.

She wore a white sequined form-fitting one-shoulder Armani Prive gown that reached the floor, with a pair of matching pointed-toed heels peeking out from its hem.

Judy was also nominated for an Oscar for Best Makeup and Hairstyle, but lost to Bombshell. Garland herself, known for her many talents, won a Tony, a Grammy, and a Golden Globe, but never an Oscar.

Source