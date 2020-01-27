Rep. Ayanna Pressley Reveals Alopecia, What Is This Condition

U.S. Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) speaks during a news conference December 5, 2019 on Capitol Hill in … [+] Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Getty Images

If you have alopecia, you may feel like you need to cover it up, both literally and figuratively. After all, your hair can seem like much more than just a bunch of keratin on top of your head. It can feel like a part of your identity. It can change how people view you, especially with so many people these days being as deep as the glaze on a doughnut.

But keeping something always covered up is rarely the best thing to do. After several months of trying to hide her alopecia, U.S. House of Representatives member Ayanna Pressley (D-Massachusetts) decided to film the video accompanying the following tweet:

In the video, Pressley talked about how she first began to notice her hair loss last fall while getting her hair re-twisted. Soon she was waking up each morning to find significant clumps of her hair loose from her scalp. In the ensuing months, she resorted to using different ways to conceal the balding areas on her head, a particular challenge given her frequent public appearances and the fact that people seemed to be paying attention to her hair after she has gotten her Senagalese twists. That is, until the video above revealed what’s been happening.

Alopecia is a very general term for hair loss or balding. Of course, if you’ve ever used a bathtub after a very hairy person has, you know that shedding some amount of hair each day is normal. Alopecia, though, goes beyond such routine shedding and occurs when the standard growth cycles of your hair are somehow interrupted.

To understand what this means, let’s look at a cross section of your skin. Not your skin exactly but a generic person’s skin, not that you are generic. Here is a diagram:

Getty

Each given hair originates in a hair follicle (the head of what looks like a sperm diving into the skin in the diagram) and consists of a protein called keratin. Cells divide within the bulb at the base of the hair follicle to form the shaft of the hair. This requires an adequate blood supply and proper levels of different hormones.

Each hair will then proceed through three sequential phases. The anagen phase is the growth phase, which when the hair grows most rapidly. This is kind of like puberty for the hair. The next phase is catagen phase, a transitional phase when growth of the hair slows and the hair follicle shrinks. The final stage is the telogen phase, otherwise known as the resting phase, when growth of the hair ceases and the hair separates from the hair follicle. This is a bit akin to the “post-college” phase for the hair in which a new hair in the anagen phase says “get out of here” and pushes the old hair out of its “house.”

On average, hair seems to grow a half-an-inch per month. However, as Hugh Jackman demonstrates, this rate can vary significantly from person to person. This also may vary over time, although there is no evidence that hair grows slower after a bad haircut and faster when you can’t find a barber.

Alopecia can result when hair follicles shrink or are damaged. There are many different ways that this can happen. The most common type of alopecia is androgenetic alopecia, which is often referred to as either “male-pattern baldness” or “female-pattern baldness.” This is a result of your hair follicles shrinking and thus producing less and less hair as you age. It’s caused androgenetic because hormones called androgens, such as dihydrotestosterone, may play a role and there may be a genetic component.

Another type is traumatic alopecia. As the name implies, this is when your scalp and hair follicles suffer some type of trauma. It can be from chemicals on your head or scarring on your scalp. Too much tension on your scalp, such as from excessive pulling of the hair, can cause such a condition as well.

The late Christopher Reeve, seen here with Dana Reeve, Dan Aykroyd, and Donna Dixon, played Superman … [+] on the big screen and had alopecia areata for many years. (Photo by Paul Hawthorne/WireImage for Rubenstein Communications, Inc.)

WireImage for Rubenstein Communications, Inc.

Then there is alopecia areata, which results when your immune system turns on your hair follicles and begins attacking them. It is not clear why this happens and can be the default diagnosis when other conditions are ruled out by your doctor.

There is also alopecia mucinosa, a skin condition in which a mucinous material accumulates in your hair follicles and sebaceous glands.

These are just some of the possibilities if you are experiencing hair loss. Other potential causes are stress, infections, changes in hormones, poor nutrition, medications, radiation, and cancer.

Neve Campbell, the star if the Scream movie series, struggled with hair loss at age 23 when she was … [+] under stress from a divorce and stalkers. (Photo by Ernesto Distefano/Getty Images for ICONINK)

Getty Images for ICONINK

Therefore, the first thing that you should do if you feel that you are losing your hair is to tell your doctor. Your doctor can check your scalp and review your diet, your life situation, your environmental exposures, and any medications or supplements that you are taking. He or she may to run some tests like check your thyroid stimulating hormone (TSH), follicle stimulating hormone (FSH), and lutenizing hormone (LH) levels. You doctor may uncover a cause that is readily reversible. Or the hair loss may be the first sign of another condition.

If your hair loss doesn’t look like androgentic alopecia and your doctor can’t find another obvious cause, then your doctor may conclude that it is alopecia areata. There are medications that you can try for such a condition such as corticosteroids, topical immunotherapy, and minoxidil, which is the generic name for Rogaine. However, the key with any such treatment is to moderate expectations and be prepared for potential side effects. It may take a long time to see any change, if any change even occurs. You could simply end up irritating your scalp.

Nevertheless, if you are suffering hair loss, don’t just try to conceal it and your concerns. Talk to your doctor. Even if your doctor cannot find a reversible cause, he or she can give you more information about what’s going on so that you won’t feel quite as alone. And you aren’t alone. According to the National Alopecia Areata Foundation, as many as 6.8 million people in the U.S. may be dealing with alopecia areata. That’s not an insignificant number. And those are just the numbers for alopecia areata not all types of alopecia.

While any change in appearance can feel traumatic, ultimately hair is literally only skin deep. It doesn’t really define what’s inside you and who you truly are. Perhaps Pressley’s revelation will bring more attention to alopecia and help conversations about the condition become more open and easier and less hairy, so to speak.

