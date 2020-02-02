Report: 49ers Set To Sign George Kittle To Record-Breaking Contract

The San Francisco 49ers are already looking at extending George Kittle and Kyle Shanahan. (Photo by … [+] Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The San Francisco 49ers are mere hours from playing in Super Bowl LIV against the Kansas City Chiefs. It’s been an amazing run for this squad after San Francisco finished the 2018 campaign with just four wins.

Among the biggest reasons for this has been the performance of All-Pro tight end George Kittle in his third NFL season. Kittle, 26, caught 80 passes for 1,053 yards during the regular season and is legitimately the best blocking tight end in the league.

According to NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo, this will soon net Kittle a record-breaking contract extension. The insider noted that a deal could get done soon after the Super Bowl with the low-water mark being $13 million annually.

Green Bay Packers tight end Jimmy Graham currrently boasts the highest average annual salary a that position, coming in at $10 million per. It’s safe to assume Kittle will destroy that mark.

If we’re looking at a five-year extension, that would come in at a total value of at least $65 million. We’re also looking at about half of that being guaranteed at signing.

Garafolo also noted that San Francisco will soon sign head coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch to contract extensions.

Both signed six-year deals ahead of the 2017 campaign, meaning they have three more years on their contracts. Given the tremendous turnaround we’ve seen from San Francisco under this dynamic duo, extensions make perfect sense.

San Francisco was 10-22 in its first two seasons with these two calling the shots. It then turned in a 13-3 regular season, dominated in the NFC Playoffs and is a win from earning the Lombardi Trophy.

Extensions would be more than well deserved.

Getting these deals done early in the offseason would be a boon for the 49ers. They have to worry about re-signing the likes of Emmanuel Sanders, Arik Armstead and Jimmie Ward in free agency. Pro Bowl defensive lineman DeForest Buckner is also in line for an extension that will likely top out at $100-plus million.

San Francisco is currently a projected $21-plus million under the cap. It will need to get creative to keep a vast majority of the team’s free agents.

