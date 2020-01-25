Report: Bezos Texts Leaked First From His Girlfriend To Her Brother, According To Prosecutors

who recently reclaimed the title of the world’s richest person, has accused American Media of blackmail and extortion, revealing he had received emails from company representatives threatening to go public with details of the affair before the Enquirer published its story. American Media has insisted it acted lawfully and investigators have since been probing what exactly happened.

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and his girlfriend, Lauren Sanchez

Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Topline: According to a report in the Wall Street Journal, federal prosecutors in Manhattan have evidence that suggests Jeff Bezos’s girlfriend, Lauren Sanchez, was the source of text messages at the heart of an investigation into whether National Enquirer publisher, American Media, tried to extort the Amazon CEO and Washington Post owner over details of his affair with her while he was still married to MacKenzie Bezos.

The evidence apparently reveals that texts sent to her by Bezos were forwarded from her phone to that of her brother, Michael Sanchez. He is then said to have sold them to the National Enquirer, which ultimately published a story about Bezos’s extramarital relationship in January 2019.

The investigation: Bezos, who recently reclaimed the title of the world’s richest person, has accused American Media of blackmail and extortion, revealing he had received emails from company representatives threatening to go public with details of the affair before the Enquirer published its story. American Media has insisted it acted lawfully and investigators have since been probing what exactly happened.

The texts: The Journal report says one of the text messages dated May 10 2018 was sent from Sanchez’s phone to her brother’s, and apparently contained a flirtatious message from Bezos. This message was cited in the Enquirer’s story. Another one, dated 3 July 2018, includes a picture of the Amazon CEO without a shirt on. American Media has repeatedly said Michael Sanchez was its source for the article about Bezos’s affair and that he said he was sharing material he had acquired legally.

Key background: The Journal’s reports comes as a controversy is raging over allegations from the Bezos camp that his phone was in fact hacked and the text messages stolen: