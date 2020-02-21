Report: Google Pushes Back On U.S. States’ Investigation

Wall Street Journal reported.

Google hasn’t agreed to a waiver that would give state attorneys general documents obtained by the U.S. Justice Department for its own investigation, the Journal said, citing a “person familiar with the situation.”

Google’s resistance suggest it is withholding information that could be damaging, said Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who is leading the investigation by 48 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Guam, the Journal said.

“Every indication right now is they don’t believe that they’re clean because they don’t act in any way like they are,” Paxton told the Journal.

Google has cooperated with the probe but is concerned the states’ investigation involves outside business consultants who might share confidential information from Google with the company’s competitors, a Google spokeswoman said.

“To date, Texas has requested, and we have provided, over 100,000 pages of information,” the spokeswoman said. “But we’re also concerned with the irregular way this investigation is proceeding, including unusual arrangements with advisers who work with our competitors and vocal complainants."

Among the issues the state investigation is examining is whether Google engaged in anti-competitive practices in building up its ad business, the Journal story said.

” readability=”49.381107491857″>

State government investigators looking into possible anti-competitive practices by Google are having a hard time obtaining emails, text messages and other documents from the company, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Google hasn’t agreed to a waiver that would give state attorneys general documents obtained by the U.S. Justice Department for its own investigation, the Journal said, citing a “person familiar with the situation.”

Google’s resistance suggest it is withholding information that could be damaging, said Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who is leading the investigation by 48 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Guam, the Journal said.

“Every indication right now is they don’t believe that they’re clean because they don’t act in any way like they are,” Paxton told the Journal.

Google has cooperated with the probe but is concerned the states’ investigation involves outside business consultants who might share confidential information from Google with the company’s competitors, a Google spokeswoman said.

“To date, Texas has requested, and we have provided, over 100,000 pages of information,” the spokeswoman said. “But we’re also concerned with the irregular way this investigation is proceeding, including unusual arrangements with advisers who work with our competitors and vocal complainants.”

Among the issues the state investigation is examining is whether Google engaged in anti-competitive practices in building up its ad business, the Journal story said.