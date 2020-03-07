Report: Here’s The ‘Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare’ Battle Royale Warzone Release Date

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Credit: Activision

The earlier report reports about March 3 didn’t end up panning out, but that’s the way things go sometimes. We know with almost complete certainty that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is getting a battle royale mode, and we know with almost complete certainty that this mode will be called “Warzone”. We’ve got a pretty good idea that we know what the map will look like. And now, a new report says that we know the release date.

A report from Twitter user Okami says that Warzone will be releasing on March 10, or next tuesday:

VG/24/7 notes that Okami previously leaked the Gunfight Alpha before the official announcement, lending credence to this report. The trailer cearly didn’t come out on Thursday, but there’s still time for it to come out on Monday. That would make sense to me: publishers and developers have experimented with lightning-quick announcements and releases for free-to-play games for a while now, and the wild success of Apex Legends’ release in the same genre means that an announcement the day before release seems pretty reasonable. I wouldn’t be surprised if we also saw a coordinated promoted streamer push like we saw with Apex, though Activision won’t exactly be hurting for attention.

If the rumors are true, this will be a free-to-play experience with a separate client for people that don’t already have Modern Warfare. If so, it would represent a pretty big landmark for a franchise that’s been one of the biggest things in gaming for years now. Call of Duty has been a yearly, $60 box ever since the original Modern Warfare, and so letting out a free-to-play option, even if it’s only the one mode, is a big deal. This would be the second free-to-play Call of Duty experience, the first of which would be Call of Duty Mobile.

So we’ll see if we get to play this thing come Tuesday. The first test for this report will be Monday, when we’ll see if Activision drops an announcement and trailer. But this thing is almost definitely coming out soon, so if it doesn’t come out on Tuesday, the goalposts will then move to next Tuesday, as it goes.

