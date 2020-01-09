Report: Video Shows Ukrainian Plane Getting Struck By Missile Over Iran

An engine lies on the ground after a Ukrainian plane carrying 176 passengers crashed near Imam … [+] Khomeini airport in Tehran Wednesday.

Photo by AFP via Getty Images

Topline: The New York Times verified and published a video Thursday that it claims shows Ukrainian flight PS 752 apparently hit by a missile before it crashed Wednesday, coming just hours after the U.S. and Canada said they believed Iran mistakenly shot down the airliner.

The Times reported that the video shows that the plane did not explode upon the missile’s impact, but that it continued flying for several minutes before turning around towards Tehran’s airport.

This supports an earlier quote from Hassan Rezaifar, Iran’s head of accidents investigation for its air authority, who reportedly told the country’s state news agency: “Since the Ukrainian pilot was trying to return to the airport, a rocket, missile strike or the country’s defense system is out of question.”

Earlier Thursday, U.S. and Canadian officials said they believe the Ukrainian plane was erroneously shot down by Iran.

The Times video is different from two separate videos that were shared widely over social media Wednesday.

Key background: According to air safety experts, Flight PS 752 appeared to be ascending normally after taking off from Tehran’s Imam Khomeinei airport at 6:12 a.m. on Wednesday. Transponder data from Flightradar24 cuts off after the plane reached 8,000 feet, which is an unusual altitude from which to crash, according to former airline mechanic and National Transportation Safety Board board member John Goglia. All 176 passengers died, 63 of whom were Canadians, making the crash one of the worst aviation disasters involving Canadian loss of life in the country’s history. Also on board: 82 Iranians, 11 Ukrainians (including the crew), 4 Afghans, 3 Britons and 3 Germans. Ukraine International Airlines, the plane’s operator, said in a press conference that it was one of the best in their fleet. The crash happened only a few hours after Iran targeted U.S.-led forces at two military bases in Iraq in retaliation for the killing of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani in an American drone strike. Boeing, already facing international scrutiny over its safety record, faces renewed pressure following the crash of the Boeing 737-800NG, one of the most-flown commercial airliners in the world and the predecessor of the grounded 737 MAX.

Source