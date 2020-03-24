Resilient Leadership Is Successful In Uncertain Times

“The only safe ship in a storm is Leadership.” – Faye Wattleton

We all know times are tough. Chaotic crises like the global pandemic can cause many startups to avoid investing and growing their business out of fear of the unknown. Instead, entrepreneurs should be encouraged to embrace adversity through radical resilience.

I’m not talking about unhealthy behavior. We all must do our part to keep others safe by obeying the recommendations to fight the spread of COVID-19.

But for those willing to swim upstream regarding business investments, adversity can eventually translate into enormous opportunity. A startup that survives an economic downturn is better positioned to take advantage of an uptick when the market progresses.

The common denominator among many startups regardless of the health of the economy, is that they succeed or fail based on the qualities of the founders. This has been demonstrated countless times in history when businesses were started and sustained during economic distress. In fact, Microsoft’s first product, a Basic interpreter for the Altair, was created at the time of a severe recession (the most severe since World War II). Had founders Bill Gates and Paul Allen decided to act in fear, one of the world’s leading corporations may not exist.

Although it may seem risky to invest when the stock market is plummeting and the future looks grim, one knows that is the best way to get ahead. Similarly, today’s leaders and founders can continue to thrive by investing in their most prized possession: themselves.

For licensed real estate investor, Rashauna Scott, the desire to invest in her personal education and share the knowledge she accumulated with others led to the formation of Flippin’ In Heels — a community for women real estate investors that offers conferences, property tours, online summits and more.

Success is contingent upon showing up to the right places and coming prepared, Scott shared in the new Forbes8 Mastermind series.

“99% of success is just showing up. And once you show up, once you get in those rooms, you never know who’s waiting for you when you get there. You never know what opportunities are there.” – Rashauna Scott

This is especially useful advice during an economic downturn. But how can leaders prepare and show up for success during unprecedented times such as these?

In the midst of uncertain times as millions of entrepreneurs and intrapreneurs work from home, showing up for success looks a little different. The loss of informal, personal contact requires finding new ways to stand out and stay connected.

The businesses that are able to adapt to these critical times and still survive understand that their strength lies in their ability to navigate uncharted waters with clear communication, virtually invest in their teams and practice brave resiliency.

