Restricted Travel Guide—Which Airlines Are Still Flying And Where

With borders closed, global movement restricted and uncertainty around when services will resume, it is no surprise that the majority of the world’s airlines have grounded the majority of their fleets.
There is, however, a skeleton network of flights operating around the world to ensure vital connectivity and transportation of residents needing to return home.
Information is changing quickly in this climate, but the below is accurate to the best of my knowledge as of March 24. Not all routes where airlines are operating are known, so if you are due to fly it is best to check directly with the airline if your flight will still be operating.
Airlines that have completely suspended all operations
Air Baltic
Air Dolomiti
Air Madagascar
Air Malta
Air Moldova
Air Serbia
Air Transat
Austrian
Avior Airlines
BA CityFlyer
Brussels Airlines
Cabo Verde Airlines
Compass Airlines
Cayman Airways
Cebu Pacific
CSA Czech Airlines
Egyptair
Emirates – From March 25
Etihad – From March 25
FlyOne
HK Express
hop!
Jet2
JetStar Asia
Kuwait Airways
La Compagnie
Laudamotion
LEVEL
LOT
Luxair
Montenegro Airlines
Pacific Coastal Airlines
Phillippines AirAsia
Phillippines Airlines
Porter
Royal Jordanian
RwandAir
SA Express
Smartwings
Starlux
Sunwing
Thai Lion Air
Trans State Airlines
Transavia
TUI
Ukraine International Airlines
Uzbekistan Airways
Yemenia Airways
Airlines that have canceled over 80% of flights
SAS – 99% canceled
Until March 24 the Scandinavian airline will only be operating increased flights to Spain and Portugal.
Ryanair – 99% canceled from March 25
Ryanair will just be operating essential connectivity services between the U.K. and Ireland.
Cathay Pacific – 96% canceled
Cathay Pacific will operate three flights per week to 12 destinations: London (Heathrow), Los Angeles, Vancouver, Tokyo (Narita), Taipei, New Delhi, Bangkok, Jakarta, Manila, Ho Chi Minh City, Singapore and Sydney.
Lufthansa Group – 98% canceled until April 19
Operating mostly repatriation flight with 700 of the groups 763 aircraft grounded.