Retail Tech Decade In Review: 2015

By 2015, retailers' obsession with the price sensitivity of consumers was finally coming to an end. Their focus had shifted to a new target: omnichannel shipping. Amazon debuted 2-day "free" delivery for Prime members (consumers still paid for Prime, so it wasn't entirely free despite persistent evidence that they have tended to view it that way).

The Washington Post via Getty Images

By 2015, retailers’ obsession with the price sensitivity of consumers was finally coming to an end. Their focus had shifted to a new target: omnichannel shipping. Amazon debuted 2-day “free” delivery for Prime members (consumers still paid for Prime, so it wasn’t entirely free despite persistent evidence that they have tended to view it that way).

Shutl and Deliv started gaining traction in 2015, partly in response to retailers scrambling to figure out the last mile of delivery – something they’re still trying to figure out today. 2015 was also the year I debuted the concept of “margin to weight ratio” – that retailers’ omnichannel fulfillment options are primarily driven by the margin involved in what they’re shipping vs. the weight of the items. Heavy items with no margin – think, cans of peas – don’t get shipped, while lightweight sweaters about to marked down definitely do.

Starbucks debuted alcohol in stores and promptly pulled it back out, though I think they learned a lot about how to sell alcohol, as evidenced by their Roastery stores. And Jet.com also debuted in 2015, to much anticipation. And personalized search results were apparently a very hot technology.

You don’t hear as much focus on personalized search these days – as I said at the time, it was too much of a “feature” to continue to stand on its own. But there are many other things said in 2015 that still hold true today. In chronological order:

1.

Companies can no longer hide or bury the reputation damage that comes from a lack of integrity, and nowhere is this more true than when it comes to brand integrity – the promises that brands make to their customers. Especially retail brands, because really, what else do you have to offer when I can get everything you sell cheaper and with less hassle on Amazon?

In 2014 I started beating on the drum of relevancy. But this is the flip side, and it’s still true today: if you’re going to position your brand on something meaningful to consumers, that better be more than just an ad campaign. With social media, it’s easier than ever to find out when retailers are faking it for marketing points only.

2.

Probably the hardest thing to internalize about retail today is that it is no longer about selling stuff. Selling stuff is an outcome. It is an outcome of meeting customer needs, of being relevant to them.

3.

Amazon’s valuation isn’t based on their ability to sell products. And certainly not based on their efficiency in shipping them. It’s based on their ability to gather and use data about their customers. Google too – you think if they billed themselves as an advertising company they’d have the valuation they do? Heck no. Why do you think so many people protested about Google’s acquisition of Nest? Because everyone knows already that Google collects way more information about you than you’d really like to consciously think about. And they are spending an awful lot of time either figuring out how to get more, or figuring out how to use what they’ve got to make money.

4.

In an omni-channel world, you don’t know where the next order will come from or what inventory will be needed to fulfill it. And if you don’t have the flexibility to slot in a new order that requires home delivery, maybe even as they’re loading the truck, then you’re going to lose out to someone who can – someone else who can meet consumer expectations. Consumers won’t give you credit for efficiency – they expect that, and they expect the low prices that come from a highly efficient operation. It is in flexibility that retailers can really find differentiation and opportunities for consumer delight.

This concept, that consumers aren’t going to give you credit for doing basic expectations well, is one I constantly find myself repeating.

5.

The information about a product can be at least as valuable, if not more so, than the product itself. This is a basic assumption – perhaps even a law – of selling on the internet. If the information about a product is not as valuable as the product, then selling on the internet by default would never have worked.

This applies even for items that people swore would never sell online – like apparel.

6.

Retail, in order to survive the race to the bottom on price, needs services. Services drive people to stores, and valuable services that accompany products makes consumers less price sensitive – and gives retailers an opportunity to differentiate. Services come from using data to help customers. It can be as stupidly simple as letting me know how frequently I buy cat food and reminding me that I probably need to buy it again this week.

There seem to be many new retail concepts getting launched in 2020 – new store formats. I will be interested to see how much services are incorporated into these new concepts.

7.

If your objective for an in-store technology implementation is “to make it easier for consumers to buy stuff” then you’re off to a bad start. The in-store problems that need to be solved need to be specific. How about, “why is this product priced higher than that one?” Or, “how do you use this once you get it home?” Or, “what kind of top would go best with this skirt?” Or, even better, it would be great if people looking to design in-store technology solutions walked a mile in store associates’ shoes and actually identified gaps in the in-store part of the customer journey, and brainstormed about how to fill those gaps.

8.

There is a future ahead of us where retailers make more money from the information about their products and their customers than they do from the products themselves.

9.

Amazon is a formidable competitor, but it is not an invulnerable one. And it’s important to remember that Amazon is not a profitable retailer, either, by most estimates. The company definitely plays the long game when it comes to its strategy, but the way to compete with Amazon is not by trying to beat it at its own game – that game loses money! Retailers need to find a far more sustainable path to meeting consumers’ needs. And ultimately, that means focusing on the consumer. The store still plays a critical role in her life – an overwhelming percent of transactions still occur there. Meet her needs consistently and conveniently, and you’ll win her loyalty, no matter what Amazon does.

2015 was the first time I think I saw chinks in Amazon’s competitive armor. But it’s not enough to reassure yourself that “Amazon doesn’t make money” – they also invest in innovation at a rate that seriously outpaces not just other individual retailers, but whole categories of retailers.

10.

If all you give consumers to care about is price, then that is indeed all they will care about.

