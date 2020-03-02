Retailer Everything But Water Just Launched MaxSwim, Their Own Line Of Swimsuits For Women With Larger Busts

I ‘blossomed’ early in life. At the age of twelve, I hit my full height just a little shy of five feet two inches and my breasts had fully developed into all of their D-cup glory.

A few years later, when my mom finally caved and allowed me to wear a bikini, I learned very quickly how hard it was to find a swimsuit that accommodated my tiny frame and large bust. I remember asking a sales associate if I could just mix and match the sizes. While it seemed totally logical to me, I was quickly shot down with an adamant ‘no’ and lectured on how the same size bottom needed to stay with its matching top.

While selecting bikini tops and bottoms in mix and match sizes is commonplace now, what hasn’t changed is finding a top that offers coverage that doesn’t look matronly and also stays put jumping into a pool or diving into waves. That is until now.

Enter MaxSwim, a new line of on-trend bikinis offering twenty-five bra sizes (30C to 38G) from the nation’s largest retailer of swim and resort wear Everything But Water that launched a few days ago and is exclusively available in all of the brand’s stores as well as online.

“We’ve been watching customers shop, hearing feedback, and shopping the market for decades and we’ve never been satisfied with the contemporary fuller bust swim offerings in the market,” co-owner and creative director Sabra Krock tells me when I ask what made them want to create a solution for this market segment. “We know that our customers are searching for fashion-first, beautifully fitting bikinis in C+ cup sizes.”

With 34DD the average American bra size, I was curious why the industry has taken so long to address such a large group of potential customers. Krock tells me, “Designers across the board from couture to ready to wear rarely cater to the fuller busted woman, which may be rooted in historical patterns and ways of designing.” Apparently, when it comes to swimwear solutions for busty gals it’s tricky.

Krock continues, “It’s really challenging to fit swimwear beautifully and with silent support while still achieving a desired aesthetic. It’s also a very inventory and sku-intensive offering. For MaxSwim, we decided to go with 25 bra sizes, which is a very complex and costly approach. We are proud to bring our expertise of fashion, fit, and our customers’ needs together in a line that will help them feel confident, beautiful, and that they’re not compromising on fashion and fun.”

MaxSwim debuts with four classic silhouettes for the top and five bottom styles that come in four always on-trend colors and prints including cheetah, pearl, hot coral, and black. Krock assures me that her and her team didn’t just ‘size up’; rather they adjusted the fit and tailored the approach carefully for every style.

“Every style is form fitted to the precise band/cup combination we offer from 30C – 38G,” explains Krock. Krock and her team also put thought into the fabric choices, the construction, and details like the straps that are both supportive, yet don’t dig into the skin. “For support, we made sure to deliver on a chic fit that is supportive but not overly covered to balance aesthetics and comfort. For example, our triangle halter-top has a double band under bust band that provides just the extra support needed while maintaining clean, classic lines. We are proud to offer what we consider to be an unparalleled collection of fuller bust offerings through our very careful edit and we are so excited to see our customers’ reactions as we know how tough it can be to great the right fit and a chic, beautiful look in this area.”

Everything But Water as a brand is very active in promoting sustainability and MaxSwim is no different. Not only are the bathing suits made from recycled nylon avoiding the use and promotion of virgin plastic and petrochemicals, but the brand also donates 25% of the purchase price on items marked with Water is Everything heart to support The 5 Gyres Institute’s mission to end the global health crisis of plastic pollution. The MaxSwim line specifically offers two pieces, the Jules top and the Jessie bottom that are included in this program.

“Our recycled Nylon is pre-consumer waste. It’s made from reclaimed nylon discarded in manufacturing processes. Each swimsuit made from recycled nylon saves the equivalent of a half gallon of gasoline, emitting fewer greenhouse gases and conserving more water and energy than traditional production methods which helps keep the equivalent of five plastic bottles out of our landfills and oceans.”

Years ago, it wasn’t easy to find quality fabrics that came from recycled materials. But that has changed. “Thankfully, now there are a good range of options,” Krock tells me. “The trick is finding fabric that met our quality standards for hand feel, wear, support, how it takes color, etc. and we were really happy to be able to do that. Reclaiming and re-using is a smarter, sustainable option than sourcing fabric developed from virgin sources. Because it’s not possible to recycle a swimsuit, it’s all the more important to use sustainable inputs (fabric).”

On the reasoning behind partnering with The 5 Gyres Institute Krock tells me, “They are our primary cause partner in connection with our Water Is Everything sustainability and ocean conservation initiative.” The brand partakes in a year-round donation program in addition to hands-on activations like beach clean ups, and awareness programming that they offer in their stores as well as across their channels. “It was important to us that this line be sustainable, and we also are proud to include it among our donation items.”

There’s a lot that I love about MaxSwim. Most importantly my ‘girls’ stay covered while I am active, yet I still look and feel chic. I also love supporting brands making strides to be more environmentally conscious. Lastly, at a price point ranging from $68-$88, these tops and bottoms won’t break the bank.

