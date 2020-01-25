Retaining And Recruiting Older Workers: Tight Labor Market Solution

In the increasingly tight labor market, retaining and even recruiting older workers will be a success strategy for many companies. The economy is expanding, but with hardly any growth of the number of people of traditional working age. Higher productivity—more output per worker—won’t go far enough to solve the labor supply problem. The best option available will be employing older workers.

Small gains in the employable population can come from more jobs for mothers of school-age children, and also from people who are currently discouraged or disabled. But the numbers in those categories, and the challenge of bringing them into the workforce, prevent them from solving the labor supply-demand mismatch. Only older workers are numerous enough and have the needed skills to keep American businesses growing in the next decade.

A new study by a team of economists from Vanguard, the Federal Reserve and several universities found that 60% of retired people are interested in going back to work if they can have flexible hours. And they are willing to accept a lower pay rate than they earned in their career jobs. The group studied were Vanguard customers, who average higher incomes and wealth than the general population. These results probably don’t extend to occupations with significant physical activity. The respondents’ careers were concentrated in management, professional/technical services and education.

Even though this study result may not apply to all positions, it warrants consideration for many open jobs. Flexible hours, in this study, means the ability to choose the number of hours worked per week, or the number of weeks per year. Details of flexibility would need to be worked out by any company looking at their options. Some companies could easily handle the senior worker who wants to spend six weeks in Florida in the winter, and others could handle the senior who doesn’t want to commute at rush hour. The most successful companies will consider just what flexibility they can accommodate, and what aspects of the work must be fixed. When the business needs a person available to help a customer from 8 to 5, then flexible options may be limited.

Worker productivity may be lower with flexible schedules, an issue that the best companies will think through ahead of time. The time needed to understand company policies and procedures is an overhead for each employee, and it will be the same overhead whether the employee works 10 hours a week or 40.

Businesses must also consider how senior workers on a flexible schedule relate to younger workers on a fixed schedule. Resentment is possible, so clarification of the deal will be helpful.

Flexibility can even be offered across the board. Many millennials believe that they would be more productive if they could work flexible hours, according to a study by Bentley University researchers. When flexibility will be difficult for the company (such as when a function must be covered during certain hours), two pay scales could be offered: flexible schedules would pay less than fixed schedules. Everyone on the team would understand that flexibility is a choice, and there’s no need to resent another worker’s choice.

Making work more appealing to seniors will be a key success tool for businesses in the tight labor market, but implementing flexibility will take some trial and error. The top performing companies a decade from now will be those that figured it out.

