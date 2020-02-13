Home Business Reuters And Facebook Team Up To Flag Fake And Misleading Videos
Business

Reuters And Facebook Team Up To Flag Fake And Misleading Videos

written by Forbes February 13, 2020
Reuters And Facebook Team Up To Flag Fake And Misleading Videos
Facebook Logo

Facebook logo displayed on a phone screen is seen in this multiple exposure illustration photo taken … [+] in Krakow, Poland on January 16, 2020. (Photo by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

NurPhoto via Getty Images

In light of the upcoming U.S. Presidential election and in an effort to thwart the negative impact of the vast amount of fake and doctored videos posted daily on the Internet, Facebook and Reuters have announced the creation of a joint task force that will fact-check content posted on both Facebook and Instagram.

The two companies announced on Wednesday that Reuters has set up a new unit that, in partnership with Facebook’s Third-Party Fact-Checking Program, will flag any potentially false or misleading videos, photos and headlines posted on the platforms in English or Spanish.

Facebook will be paying Reuters for the service, although the project’s fee has not been disclosed.

“Expanding our fact-checking program is an important part of our work to fight misinformation,” said Keren Goldshlager, part of Facebook’s Integrity Partnerships team, in an official statement. “We are thrilled that Reuters is joining our U.S. partnership, and know we’ll benefit deeply from their expertise in visual verification and user-generated content.”

“We are steadfastly recognizing the magnitude of misinformation taking place around the world. It’s a growing issue that impacts society daily and it’s a responsibility for news organizations and platforms to halt the spread of false news,” said Jess April, the Director of Global Partnerships at Reuters, in a statement.

The Reuters team will be made up of four people (two in Washington, D.C. and two in Mexico City) that will scour through content flagged by Facebook or the newsroom’s larger editorial staff. Following their investigation, the fact-checkers will publish their findings on a new Reuters Fact Check blog. The post will classify the content as true, false or partially false. Facebook will then label posts as false following the information garnered by the team. The social media platform will also downrank any false posts in news feeds, so as to prevent the spreading of untrue claims.

Just last month, Reuters was able to debunk a video supposedly showing Kobe Bryant’s deadly helicopter crash. The footage, which shows a helicopter spiraling into hills and bursting to flames, was shared across social media and beyond shortly after Bryant’s passing was announced. Following their investigation, the Reuters fact-checking team was able to determine that the video was a cropped version of another crash that happened in Jebel Jais in Ras Al Khaimah, in the United Arab Emirates, back in December 2018.

Source

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

This App Wants To Make Volunteering As Easy...

December 24, 2019

The Very Simple, Very Bullish Reason Stocks Won’t...

January 9, 2020

Betty White Turns 98

January 17, 2020

What Startup Success? Keep It Simple Stupid!

February 2, 2020

Bitcoin Baby’s College Fund Outperforms Apple, Tesla, Netflix,...

January 13, 2020

How to Watch the 2020 Australian Open Tennis...

January 17, 2020

Black Friday 2019: Best Deals On Men’s Winter...

November 29, 2019

IBM Security BrandVoice: VR Isn’t Just For Gamers:...

January 6, 2020

Google’s Latest Addition To Voice Assistant

December 15, 2019

Anthony Joshua Vs. Andy Ruiz 2 Results: Winner,...

December 7, 2019

Leave a Comment