Review: Kanye West’s ‘Jesus Is Born’ Is The Christmas Present His Fans Deserve

Kanye West has not been at his creative peak as of late. His last two proper studio albums, 2019’s Jesus Is King and 2018’s Ye, were rushed, uninspired collections of demo-quality tracks and corny punchlines that offered just enough flashes of brilliance to keep listeners hooked—and frustrated. But while West has grown increasingly sloppy as a lyricist and cavalier about, well, actually finishing songs, he remains nearly unmatched when it comes to fusing disparate musical elements and making thunderous statements. Jesus Is King suffered from West’s lack of attention to detail and felt like a missed opportunity to adequately express his newfound dedication to Christ. But its follow-up, Jesus Is Born, released on Christmas, is a rapturous, honest-to-goodness gospel album, a moving proclamation of faith and a reminder of what its creator can do when he gives his ideas time to incubate.

West is the least present member of Jesus Is Born, which is neither a detriment nor an accident. The album is credited to the Sunday Service Choir, the touring gospel group formed by West early this year which has performed numerous pop-up shows around the United States, including at Coachella and Joel Osteen’s extravagant Lakewood Church in Houston. West has been holding Sunday Service rehearsals for nearly a year, and he serves as an executive producer on Jesus Is Born. That preparedness is evident in the spellbinding vocal performances and lush musical arrangements, which range from sparse piano melodies to tasteful funk breakdowns.

The Sunday Service Choir appeared intermittently on Jesus Is King, leading album opener “Every Hour” and lending backing vocals to “Selah,” “Everything We Need” and “Water.” Their performances were awe-inspiring and reverent, but they often felt haphazardly wedged into songs and cut frustratingly short. Here, however, West gives their ideas time to breathe and soar. “Revelations 19:1” reprises the “Hallelujah” chorus from “Selah” but builds for five and a half minutes, striking a tone that is more ecstatic than combative. Gone are West’s slapdash bars about screaming at chauffeurs, lamenting about his tax bracket and ordering a No. 1 with the lemonade. Instead he doubles down on the components that have made the highlights of his recent output—and worship music in general—so effective: blunt-force praise via simple statements and repetition.

The middle third of Jesus Is Born basically functions as The Life of Pablo: The Sanctified Redux, as West remixes cuts from his sprawling 2016 opus (which he formerly described as “a gospel album with a whole lot of cursing on it”) without the lines about bleaching one’s unmentionables. “Some call Him Jehovah / Some call Him Yahweh / Some call Him Adonai / But we lift our eyes to heaven and call Him…” opens standout cut “Father Stretch,” an update on Pablo’s “Father Stretch My Hands, Pt. 1” that trades Metro Boomin’s signature drop for a live drum break that is every bit as euphoric. “Follow Me – Faith” riffs on TLOP’s “Fade,” revamping “Your love is fadin’” into “Your love is favor” and flipping “Deep down inside” into “He, He’s alive” atop a bed of simmering keys and earth-shaking horns. Given the piety of its source material, “Ultralight Beam” is a faithful recreation of the original, sans Chance the Rapper’s breathless verse. This time, Kanye’s not just praying for Paris or for the parents; he’s praying for all the broken souls of the world, including his own.

These Pablo adaptations remind listeners of two things: that West is a master arranger with a scary gift for melody, and that his faith has always been a driving force in his music. The Life of Pablo is a paranoid, claustrophobic album that tackles addiction, infidelity and family betrayal in tandem with spiritual warfare. That doesn’t detract from its beauty or its message; on the contrary, it strengthens both by showing the moral and spiritual gray areas that people often occupy. Jesus Is Born mines the truths of West’s previous albums and repurposes them as thunderous declarations of God’s love, faithfulness and, perhaps most of all, power. West has spoken at length of his recent radical salvation experience, and Jesus Is Born is the sound of an artist basking in the light after slogging through the darkness, eager to welcome others into that ultralight beam.

I don’t know what Kanye West has experienced or what he wants out of his life and career at this point. I’m wary of an artist selling $50 socks and $200+ sweatshirts to accompany his pivot to gospel music, and I’m certain that his self-appointment as “the greatest artist that God has ever created” doesn’t reflect the values of a savior who took on flesh and humbled himself to the point of death to atone for the sins of humanity. But I also have no reason to doubt West’s testimony, even if he didn’t have the luxury of making his mistakes and refining his theology in private before bringing his message of faith to the public. Regardless of West’s self-aggrandizing statements or questionable politics, Jesus Is Born is a triumph, an expertly orchestrated gospel album that gets its message across loud and clear. West follows the instruction of the apostle Paul in his first letter to the Corinthians, wherein he emphasizes the importance of clear, concise gospel preaching: “But if an unbeliever or an inquirer comes in while everyone is prophesying, they are convicted of sin and are brought under judgment by all, as the secrets of their hearts are laid bare. So they will fall down and worship God, exclaiming, ‘God is really among you!’”

