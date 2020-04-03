Review: The ‘Harley Quinn’ Season 2 Premiere Takes A Darker Tone

*Spoiler warning for Harley Quinn season 1, and the first episode of season 2.

Harley tries to start a henchmen uprising in the season 2 premiere of ‘Harley Quinn.’

DC Universe

Just a few short months after DC Universe’s animated series Harley Quinn wrapped up season 1, season 2 premieres on April 3. (You can read my review for season 1 here.) The first season had many strengths – quippy dialogue, absurdist humor, lots of action, Poison Ivy (Lake Bell). It also did a great job of giving Harley (The Big Bang Theory’s Kaley Cuoco) an arc where she has to see her abusive relationship with the Joker for what it is, and learn to stand on her own two feet without him. It’s a lot of fun…but the season also had some serious missteps. Except for Poison Ivy, they gave Harley an all-male crew, one that includes Dr. Psycho (Tony Hale) – a misogynist and rapist. (If you want to see how great Harley works with a team of women, go watch Birds Of Prey.) It makes racist and antisemitic jokes in the name of showing that these characters are villains. And it underutilizes its greatest character – Poison Ivy. I predicted that for the series to course correct, it would have to fix these three aspects, but based on the season 2 premiere (only one episode was released early to the press), it hasn’t, and it has removed some of the elements that made season 1 work so well.

To recap, in the season 2 finale, the Joker (Alan Tudyk) and the Legion of Doom took down the Justice League, and took over Gotham. Harley and her crew eventually managed to take down Joker for good, and they basically saved the city. Season 2 picks up not long after that, with Gotham city in ruins. The United States declares that Gotham is no longer a part of the country, and crime and chaos reign in the city. It’s clear that this setting is going to be the basis for the new season, which is not great. Part of what’s great about season 1 is the mischief Harley manages to get up to in the city, but what’s fun about Harley causing chaos if everything is already in chaos? The regular workings of the city also was great fodder for comedy about the human side of our villains. Sure they go on their heists and missions, but they also like to sit around and watch TV together (it’s a running joke that Harley keeps smashing Ivy’s TV sets). This setting removes that aspect entirely.

If you were hoping that Ivy would have a more active role in the new season, think again. She basically spends the entire episode nagging Harley that she should try to claim the city for herself, since she’s the one who took down Joker, and then being annoyed when Harley doesn’t take her advice. Of course, Harley realizes that Ivy is right by the end of the episode, so I guess that’s what the new season will be about, Harley trying to conquer Gotham. But she’s got competition since all the remaining villains have already taken over the city and divided it amongst themselves. This show loves to keep Harley an underdog, which, truthfully, is really where the character thrives.

The funny part is that even the show realizes the corner they put themselves in by making the city fall. These villains, who dub themselves the Injustice League, point out the problem that they need a thriving city with an economy in order to run their scams and heists and make their money. Without it, there is no “organized” crime, as they point out, there’s just crime. How are we supposed to watch Harley run a bank heist if there are no more banks? Hence, we have the villains running the city themselves.

I’m still hoping that they add more female villains to Harley’s crew, but for now the show doesn’t seem to be taking any steps in that direction. While it’s great that Harley’s crew is now so loyal to her, it’s disappointing that the only other woman is still Ivy. Meanwhile, Dr. Psycho doesn’t seem to be going anywhere, who is one character I would gladly see the back of.

The new season has a darker tone, which I’m just not sure works for it. The days of Harley running around Gotham and getting into trouble are over, because Gotham city has effectively collapsed. I mean how are you supposed to have a storyline about how Harley blackmails the city into naming a highway after her and letting her design it (one of season 1’s best storylines) if there are no city works? I’m just not as invested in Harley trying to take over Gotham. There’s also no more Justice League to play with, and most of the villains from season 1 are gone too (Lex Luthor was absolutely perfect in this show), so those aspects of the show are gone. We’ll just have to see where this new storyline takes us. Maybe the writers have some tricks up their sleeves for some fun shenanigans for Harley and her crew to get into. This isn’t a great start though.

