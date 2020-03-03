[Review] ‘The Invisible Man’ Is An Exceptional, Emotional Horror Ride You Have To See

The Invisible Man

It’s official: Leigh Whannell’s Blumhouse-produced The Invisible Man (2020) has succeeded where other Universal Monster reboots have failed, netting a solid $28 million domestic in its opening weekend against a $7 million budget. The Invisible Man is many things, and all of them successful—it’s tense, emotional, dramatic, scary, funny when it wants to be, and a ton of fun.

Whannell shows impressive mastery of suspense and tone, which shouldn’t surprise anyone familiar with the director’s previous directorial effort Upgrade (whose sci-fi body-horror trappings see whip-quick tone-shifts between horror, action, and comedy). Anchored by an emotional and intense central performance by Elisabeth Moss, the film succeeds in capturing the magic of the classic Universal films and is a must-see for anyone who loves a good scare (or a good time in general).

The film opens on Cecelia Kass (Elisabeth Moss) elaborately sneaking out of a clearly wealthy, high tech home. She clearly doesn’t want to wake the bed’s other occupant, Adrian Griffin (Oliver Jackson-Cohen), and it is immediately clear from every careful step and elaborate preparation that Cecilia is escaping a situation and a man that she’s life-and-death afraid of. We soon find out why once she’s in her sister Emily’s car, with Adrian launching himself aggressively at the vehicle and wielding threats at the terrified Cecilia which strongly suggest the aggression of a seasoned psychopath.

As revealed in the trailer, Adrian turns up reportedly dead, allowing Cecilia to begin the process of building a new life. At least until she starts to sense that an invisible menace is haunting her, committed to ruining her life. She’s convinced it’s Adrian, but how could that be? And when no one believes her, what can Cecilia do?

The film is a timely modernization of a classic, anchoring Cecilia’s struggle in very contemporary themes and fears. Adrian is a world famous, much lauded millionaire scientist in his public life, but he’s also a controlling, violent, gaslighting villain in his personal life—a dichotomy that the #MeToo movement has brought to the fore of public discussion. The film handles both Adrian’s villainy and Cecelia’s journey well, never hitting the audience over the metaphorical head with its themes but demonstrating them through Moss’s exceptional performance. She shows a vast emotional range in the film: terror, trauma, paranoia, heartbreak, desperation, resolve, all the way to a fierce strategic determination. It’s a killer performance that anchors an exceptional film with a very, very satisfying end.

It’s this emotional grounding that makes The Invisible Man so successful. It’s no secret that Universal’s failed attempt at launching a ‘Dark Universe’ with the Tom Cruise-led The Mummy (2017), a film whose ~$200 million production cost and hefty marketing budget generated a nearly impossible bar for market success, created doubt for the future of Universal Monster reboots. One of the reasons why this film succeeds where The Mummy did not is because The Invisible Man is a movie that fundamentally gets the appeal of the classic Universal horror properties. As I argued in October 2018, the original films are small in scale and emotionally driven.

Frankenstein (1931) centers around an engineered monstrosity condemned to be reviled and alone. The titular character in The Wolf Man (1941) similarly has no choice in his monstrous nature and wrestles with the gravity of the terrible things his transformation entails. Dracula (1931) is a supernatural apex predator of sorts, but he really does need to feed to survive… it’s just what he is. The classic Universal monster films are personal and effective. They horrify, but they do more than horrify.

Interestingly, The Invisible Man (1933) portrays one of the more villainous Monsters, Dr. Jack Griffin, who uses an obscure drug to become invisible. The drug’s major side-effects happen to include murderous, world-conquering insanity, resulting in a properly menacing ‘monster’. In this light Adrian Griffin in The Invisible Man (2020) takes after his namesake well, but 1933’s The Invisible Man still leaves some room to sympathize with a monstrous character (is his evil the unintentional result of his invisibility process?). By contrast, 2020’s The Invisible Man faces Cecelia against a real-world monster of a man whose angry entitlement echoes so many real-world monsters. It’s a grounded element of the narrative that makes the denouement so much sweeter.

In short: you’re going to want to see this film in theater, with an audience. Its a successful, tense, finely acted film that shows how much life there is the classic monster properties. And with Whannell signing a two-year, first-look deal with Blumhouse, we can expect more excellent content in the near future.

